Midweek Championship Tips: Latics to edge out relegation rivals Hull at the DW

Wigan to make it four successive home victories

Wigan [1.88] v Hull [4.3]; The Draw [3.85]

Tuesday, 18:00

Although they've been plagued by off-the-field issues in recent weeks, Wigan's 2020 form has been extremely eye-catching. The Latics could potentially be docked 12 points at the end of the season, and Paul Cook will be desperately hoping that his side can give themselves enough of a buffer in order to avoid a return to the third tier. As things stand, the Lancastrians are nine points clear of today's opponents Hull, and with games against Charlton and Fulham still to come, they cannot afford to drop any points in this midweek fixture.

They kept yet another clean sheet at the weekend, and although they were second best throughout the 90 minutes, they still managed to leave Oakwell with a precious point. They've prevented their opponents from getting on the scoresheet in nine of their last ten Championship matches, and fans will be expecting their side to keep the toothless Tigers at arm's length on Tuesday evening.

Nevertheless, Cook has a defensive conundrum ahead of this tie with the suspended Danny Fox being added to the lengthy list of absentees. Although the club may choose to appeal the 34-year old's dismissal, they will also be keeping their fingers crossed that loanee Leon Balogun can make a swift recovery after limping off against QPR seven days ago.

Despite the relatively bleak outlook, there is a togetherness about the Latics this season, and with every single member of the squad offering 100% commitment, they will surely fancy their chances of collecting three points against the out-of-form visitors. Although they are tough to break down, the hosts also possess ample firepower with Welsh international Keiffer Moore and the unpredictable Jamal Lowe providing plenty of creativity in the final third.

Grant McCann cut a forlorn figure following his side's dismal defeat to Millwall at the KCOM on Saturday afternoon. The Northern Irishman is under pressure, and the patience of the fans is beginning to wear thin. He refused to comment on his future at the club, and with the former midfielder seemingly out of his depth, his side appear destined to be playing League One football next season.

With Herbie Kane out for the remainder of the campaign, and Jon Toral not even in the matchday squad at the weekend, the Tigers lack a little imagination going forward, and lofty frontman Tom Eaves is simply not good enough for this level. Mallik Wilks is their biggest threat, and if the Latics are able to mark the on loan winger out of the game, the visitors may offer precious little in this encounter.

It's now 19 games without a clean sheet, and they've conceded the first goal in eight of their last nine Championship matches. Despite insisting that his side are good enough to stay in the league, McCann has offered very little evidence of tactical flexibility in recent weeks, and with morale in East Yorkshire seemingly at an all-time low, heads are likely to drop if they fall behind once again.

Although both of these sides may meet again next season in the division below, Wigan look far more accomplished, and are playing with confidence at this moment in time. Despite personnel issues at the back, the collective spirit harnessed by Cook and Leam Richardson is admirable, and it should be enough to take all three points from this encounter.

Wigan are [1.88] on the Exchange and they should be able to pick up their tenth home victory of the campaign.

Blackburn to outgun Millwall at the Den

Millwall [2.24] v Blackburn [3.5]; The Draw [3.25]

Tuesday, 19:45

Christian Walton was Blackburn's first-half hero at the weekend, producing a string of saves which helped Rovers stay in the game against high-flying West Brom. However, Tony Mowbray's side came out fighting after the break, and could easily have taken all three points.

The Lancashire outfit were excellent on the counter in the second half, and only Jacob Davenport's lack of composure prevented them from reigniting their play-off hopes. Mowbray's opposite number Slaven Bilic was full of praise after the game, admitting that his side were second best in the final 20 minutes and could easily have left Ewood Park with nothing to show for their efforts.

Rovers were full of confidence following their midweek success at the Cardiff City Stadium, and although they weren't able to make it back-to-back wins, their enthusiasm is unlikely to be dampened by their failure to take maximum points.

Although they were a little slow out of the blocks following the restart, they easily saw off Bristol City, and also gave leaders Leeds plenty to think about at Elland Road ten days ago. They can be a little unpredictable at times, but on their day this young team is a match for any Championship outfit, and they are surprisingly priced up as the outsiders for this midweek encounter.

Millwall didn't have to be at their best to see of struggling Hull at the weekend, with a solitary Ryan Leonard strike enough to collect all three points. The Lions have been very effective since Gary Rowett arrived in Bermondsey, although their home form is still a little concerning.

The hosts are winless in seven at the Den, and have only scored five times here since mid-January. Only four teams have registered a lower XG this season, and with a conversion rate of just 14.6%, reinforcements in the final third may be required this summer.

Saturday's victory may have rekindled their faint play-off hopes, however, Millwall rarely win back-to-back games, and haven't done so since the beginning of the calendar year. Blackburn look very lively going forward, and the hosts may struggle to contain them. Their away form is far from scintillating, yet they looked extremely confident in South Wales last week, and could easily bring that form to the capital on Tuesday night.

The visitors are [3.5] on the Exchange and considering Millwall's recent struggles on their own patch, Rovers appear to be the value pick in this one.

Birmingham's poor run of form to continue

Birmingham [2.34] v Charlton [3.5]; The Draw [3.35]

Wednesday, 18:00

A couple of weeks ago, Birmingham appeared to have secured their place in next season's Championship, however, a poor run of form has seen the Blues dragged back into a relegation dogfight. Pep Clotet has departed, and with caretaker manager Steve Spooner left in charge of the club, the West Midlanders could easily find themselves requiring a result on the final day of the campaign against play-off chasing Derby County.

Brum have lost four games in a row, and it's now 11 matches since they last picked up maximum points. Sunday's 2-0 reverse at the hands of Stoke was bitterly disappointing, and with defender Harlee Dean describing the display as 'amateur', there is very little evidence of a collective spirit at St.Andrews. The former Brentford man questioned the desire of his teammates, and acknowledged that relegation is a very realistic possibility.

They've won just six times at home all season, and have picked up just a single victory here since late October. Their inability to close the game out on their own patch is worrying, and with 15 goals conceded in their last five outings, keeping the opposition off the scoresheet appears to be an impossibility.

Luckily for Spooner's men, misfiring Charlton are this week's visitors, and with the Addicks also aiming to battle their way out of trouble, this could be a tense 90 minutes. Lee Bowyer, who is the favourite to take over at St Andrews, has seen his side suffer three consecutive defeats, despite playing reasonably well. Macauley Bonne and Chuks Aneke wasted opportunities at the weekend, as the Londoners came away empty handed against Reading.

The visitors are unbeaten in two of their last three away trips, and also put up a decent fight against in-form Brentford. They are worth backing on the Draw No Bet market at 7/5 to take something from this game. Faltering Birmingham are false favourites in this one, and with Bowyer's side showing plenty of fight in recent weeks, they are undoubtedly worth siding with.

