Leeds v Stoke: Bielsa's boys can put Potters away

Leeds v Stoke

Thursday July 9, 17:00

Sky Sports

Leeds impress at Ewood Park

Leeds strengthened their position at the top of the Championship table with a resounding 3-1 victory at Blackburn last weekend. Marcelo Bielsa's men took an early lead when Mateusz Klich won possession and slipped the ball through for Patrick Bamford to slot home and Kalvin Phillips curled in a superb 25-yard free-kick to give the Whites a 2-0 lead at the break.

Rovers halved the deficit soon after half-time with a wonderful free-kick of their own, but Klich quickly restored the two-goal advantage with a shot that Blackburn keeper Christian Walton probably should have done better with. The victory kept United six points clear of third-placed Brentford as we head into the final furlong of the regular second-tier campaign.

Bielsa was without Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa for the Ewood Park fixture, bringing Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski into the side. The replacements both performed well in the absence of two players the Argentine said came close to passing fit. Meanwhile, Pablo Hernandez featured for half-an-hour as he continues rehabilitation for a hamstring injury.

Stoke earn vital victory

Under-pressure Stoke produced an unexpected 4-0 thrashing of fellow strugglers Barnsley at the bet365 Stadium to move two points clear of the Championship's relegation zone on Saturday. The resounding success moved the Potters out of the bottom-three with manager Michael O'Neill admitting post-match, "It was a great result after a very difficult week."

Stoke raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes with Sam Vokes rising to head home a Sam Clucas corner, before Tyrese Campbell tucked home James McClean's cut-back with a clever backheel. Campbell scored his second in the 38th minute through a well-worked corner routine and Tom Ince completed the rout with a powerful curling effort off the bar.

The Potters had been the only club in the bottom-six yet to taste victory since football resumed and O'Neill took drastic action, making five changes to his team and replacing three of his back four. The Irishman said, "I am delighted with the result. We had the right intensity in our play, that was the message we hammered home during the week."

Whites firm favourites

Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Stoke since the 1988/89 campaign. The Whites were cushy 3-0 winners when the two teams locked horns in Staffordshire back in August and come into this clash have suffered only two defeats in their past 30 home fixtures with the Potters across all competitions (W20-D8-L2).

Leeds [1.51] have returned W19-D7-L4 when taking on Championship teams outside of the top-10 this season, that includes an W8-D1-L2 effort at Elland Road. The Whites also dominate all the available performance data metrics with Marcelo Bielsa's boys enjoying a remarkable 75% Expected Goals (xG) from open play ratio supremacy this season.

On Michael O'Neill's arrival, Stoke [7.60] had accumulated only eight points from 15 games. Under the Irishman's watch, progress has undoubtedly been made with the Potters ranked ninth in the following 26-game sequence (W11-D5-L10). However, results on the road have remained an issue with City collecting W3-D3-L7 on their travels in that same sample.

Leeds to edge low-scoring showdown

Leeds have only failed to score in six of 43 Elland Road outings under Marcelo Bielsa's tutorship and with the Whites creating 1.19 Expected Goals (xG) from open play, the home side should be capable of opening up a Stoke side that's kept their sheets clean in only three fixtures on their travels throughout the campaign.

The hosts have shipped a solitary strike in their last five Elland Road outings and with 10 of Leeds' 12 home victories arriving alongside Under 3.5 Goals, a repeat appeals at even-money quotes via Betfair Sportsbook's Same Game Multi option. Just 9/40 (23%) of the duos respective home/away games have featured four or more goals in 2019/20.