Hull v Swansea: Oppose injury-hit Tigers

Hull v Swansea

Friday February 14, 19:45

Sky Sports

Hull in midst of major injury crisis

Injury-hit Hull fell to a fifth defeat in six winless Championship games on Tuesday night as the Tigers conceded three second-half goals without reply at Blackburn. Grant McCann's men were second-best throughout the Ewood Park encounter but managed to hold out until the 73rd minute despite missing all five of their senior centre-backs.

Hull goalkeeper George Long was regularly called into action as Blackburn fired in 11 shots on-target across the contest with the Humbersiders rarely looking like threatening themselves in the final-third. Jackson Irvine's 20-yard curling effort clipped the bar was the closest the Tigers came to troubling the home goal in another concerning performance.

Matthew Pennington failed to prove his fitness in time to bolster a ravaged defensive line. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes filled-in at right-back with Robbie McKenzie alongside Sean McLoughlin at centre-half. City were without 12 first-team players with four teenagers helping make up the numbers, three of which are yet to play a minute of first-team football.

Swansea suffer damaging midweek draw

Swansea's ambitions to finish in the Championship's top-six suffered another blow in midweek as the Welsh outfit stuttered to a goalless draw against out-of-form QPR at the Liberty Stadium. Head coach Steve Cooper had called for a response after the side's weekend home defeat by Derby, but it was Rangers who looked the more likely winners.

Cooper said Swansea's failure to register a single shot on-target in Tuesday night's tussle was not good enough given the ability in his side. The Swans struggled for any fluency in possession, and saw their winless streak extend to four games as they worryingly were unable to fashion any major chances against one of the division's worst defences.

Supporters vented their frustrations at the lacklustre showing by booing at the full-time whistle and Swansea were also dealt a huge blow when it was confirmed that midfielder George Byers has been ruled out for the rest of the of the season. Yan Dhanda could continue in the number 10 role here in Byers' absence behind lone striker Rhian Brewster

Swans firm favourites on Humberside

Hull hold a strong recent home record against Swansea, triumphing eight times in the duos past 10 encounters in Humberside (W8-D1-L1). The Tigers have taken top honours in each of their past four fixtures when welcoming the Welsh outfit to the KCOM Stadium, including a thrilling 3-2 victory on their most recent meeting here in December 2018.

Hull's [3.30] entire campaign has been blown off course since New Year's Day. The Tigers lost star pair Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki during the January transfer window, and a crippling injury crisis has limited options with new additions James Scott, Martin Samuelsen and Herbie Kane all crocked. The hosts have W0-D1-L5 since the start of 2020.

Swansea [2.28] started the season like a train under Steve Cooper. The Welsh club earned 16 points from a possible 18 in August (W5-D1-L0) but have since collected 31 points from their following 26 tussles (W7-D10-L9). Nevertheless, the visitors remain reasonably adept at picking up results on the road (W5-D7-L3), shipping twice or more on only four occasions.

Bowen and Grosicki contributed 24 Championship goals and a further 12 assists this season and Hull's injury-hit squad have been struggling to conjure up regular goalscoring opportunities in their absence. Of the paltry four strikes the Tigers have notched in six league games this calendar year, two were own goals and another came via Bowen.

Swansea have also toiled in the final-third of late, firing blanks in half of their last eight outings coming into this contest. Steve Coopers' charges have racked up two goals or more in only three of their past 16 Championship clashes since the November international break, suggesting the [1.99] available on Under 2.5 Goals could represent value on Friday night.

However, my preferred play is the 1.90 available on Betfair Sportsbook for Swansea in the Double Chance market alongside Under 3.5 Goals via the Same Game Multi option. It's paid out in 10/15 (67%) of the Swans' away days with the visitors suffering just three defeats on their travels under their current management.