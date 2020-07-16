Huddersfield v West Brom: Don't expect a Friday night thriller

Huddersfield v West Brom

Friday July 17, 17:30

Sky Sports

Huddersfield earn valuable point

Huddersfield picked up what could be a valuable point in their bid for Championship survival as they played out a goalless draw at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday. The Terriers had keeper Jonas Lossl to thank for a share of the spoils, as the Dane made three smart stops to keep Danny Cowley's charges on course to avoid defeat at Hillsborough.

Karlan Grant came close to putting Town ahead after the break but sent a low shot narrowly wide, while Fraizer Campbell wasted a glorious chance from a dangerous Harry Toffolo cross as the visitors threatened in the final-third. However, Huddersfield are now winless in four fixtures, failing to score in each, as they aim to avoid back-to-back relegations.

Cowley again played regular holding midfielder Trevoh Chalobah at right back but heaped praise on his Terriers defence post-match, saying: "I thought all the back four were excellent. Our defensive structure was good. I thought it was a really committed performance. If we took one of those chances we are probably talking about a perfect away performance."

West Brom in control of their own destiny

West Brom kept their automatic promotion hopes in their own hands despite a goalless draw against play-off bound Fulham at The Hawthorns in midweek. Baggies defender Ahmed Hegazi made a crucial clearance in an otherwise cagey first-half, whilst Grady Diangana and Semi Ajayi went close for Albion as the hosts offered more after the interval.

Following a tense opening 45 minutes, the influence of Baggies playmaker Matheus Pereira grew and Albion appeared the more likely to pick up maximum points. But despite being unable to force victory, WBA know that wins in their final two games will see Slaven Bilic's men secure a top-two finish and a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Post-match Bilic said, "I'm very proud with the way we played. We defended well and in the second half we kept the shape and composure and created more than enough chances. We just couldn't score but the composure, mentality, passion and quality made me really proud. It would be better if we had won of course but it's one game less to go and it's in our hands."

Albion odds-on favourites

Huddersfield and West Brom haven't been regular competitors this century and neither has enjoyed supremacy in head-to-head battles. The duo have shared a W2-D1-L2 return since 2000 as the pair have traded a triumph each at the John Smith's Stadium in that sample. The Baggies were 4-2 winners in the reverse encounter in the Black Country back in September.

Only three Championship clubs have earned fewer points than Huddersfield [5.00] since the season resumed (W1-D3-L3) with the Terriers notching just two non-penalty goals over 10-and-a-half hours of action. The hosts have fired blanks in each of their past four outings, as well as all three fixtures at their John Smith's Stadium base (W0-D1-L2).

West Brom [1.81] have been beaten only once since the return of the Championship - at in-form Brentford - although the Baggies haven't always completely convinced (W3-D3-L1). Nevertheless, Albion have tended to be consistent operators when travelling to the league's lesser lights, posting W8-D3-L0 when visiting the bottom-half during Slaven Bilic's reign.

Oppose goals on Friday night

Huddersfield's home ties under Danny Cowley have tended to edge towards lower-scoring affairs. The Terriers' 19 encounters here have produced 2.37 goals per-game with 11 (58%) featuring Under 2.5 Goals [1.86] and the same figure failing to land in the Both Teams To Score column. With the hosts focussed primarily on keeping things tight, a repeat appeals.

West Brom's away days have also been regular profit-makers for Under 2.5 Goals punters. Albion games as guests have featured fewer than three goals in 14/22 (63%) encounters with only two producing four goals or more. Across all venues, 15 of the Baggies' most recent 22 league matches have paid out for Under 2.5 Goals backers.