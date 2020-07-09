Fulham v Cardiff: Oppose goals as promotion-chasing pair meet

Fulham v Cardiff

Friday July 10, 20:15

Live on Sky Sports

Fulham overcome Forest

Harry Arter's spectacular 25-yard strike was enough for Fulham to pick up an eye-catching triumph at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night and to keep the Cottagers' feint automatic promotion hopes alive. In an otherwise scrappy game at an empty City Ground, Arter found the top corner on the turn after the ball had appeared to hit his arm in the build-up.

Forest struggled to mount a response; a deflected effort from range and an improvised header from the edge of the box were both comfortably saved by Fulham cat Marek Rodak. Scott Parker's side largely controlled proceedings, enjoying 59% possession and restricting the Reds to only 10 attempts in a tempestuous contest that, at times, threatened to boil over.

The Cottagers were without suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic and skipper Tom Cairney but both are expected to return to the fold on Friday. Speaking post-match, Parker said: "I am very proud of my team. It's a big result for us but there's a bigger picture. It's at this stage where seasons peter away or we go for it. Hopefully we can keep producing results."

Cardiff undone in the capital

Cardiff's play-off prospects suffered a potentially damaging blow at home to Blackburn on Tuesday night as the Bluebirds were downed 3-2 in the Welsh capital. Pre-match, City boss Neil Harris had called on his side to be ruthless and eliminate more of their rivals for the top-six but saw his team twice give away the lead before losing out to a spectacular winner.

Will Vaulks' exquisite chip from the edge of the penalty area put Cardiff ahead and after being pegged back, the Bluebirds regained the lead shortly before the interval as Robert Glatzel finished a flowing team move. However, Blackburn refused to buckle and notched twice with Adam Armstrong's brilliant curling shot from 45 yards securing top honours.

Cardiff faded badly during the second half with the home side making a flurry of late substitutions in an attempt to salvage a point but they were off the pace and repelled with relative ease with Harris saying, "It's not the time for over-analysing or berating the players. It's about moving on to Friday." Meanwhile, Lee Tomlin's fitness continues to be monitored.

Bluebirds underrated on the road?

Fulham have suffered a solitary reverse in seven Craven Cottage clashes against Cardiff (W3-D3-L1) dating back to 1997, a campaign that saw both teams battling it out in the fourth-tier of English football. Meetings have tended to be close-knit affairs with six of the last 11 encounters between the two ending all-square. A repeat is available at [3.50] on Friday.

Fulham [1.94] have largely produced their best work at Craven Cottage this season. Indeed, only neighbours Brentford have earned more Championship points at home than Scott Parker's side (W13-D2-L6) with the hosts also boasting an eye-catching W6-D1-L3 return when welcoming top-half rivals. The hosts come into this contest on a three-game winning streak.

Cardiff [4.20] have gate-crashed the play-off positions following a fabulous run of results under Neil Harris. The Bluebirds have been beaten only five times in 26 league fixtures under the former Millwall manager (W11-D10-L5), taking W7-D3-L3 on their travels - no second-tier side have earned more points on the road than Cardiff (24) in that sample.

Oppose goals at the Cottage

Fulham have undoubtedly produced more expressive performances at Craven Cottage since returning to the Championship. The Whites have seen the Over 2.5 Goals [2.00] barrier broken in 12/21 (57%) matches with Scott Parker's side getting on the scoresheet in all bar three outings at their West London base with home games averaging 2.67 goals overall.

Cardiff have found the back of the net in 21 of their 26 tussles during Neil Harris' reign, and although the Bluebirds have kept 10 clean sheets in that same sample, the visitors have leaked at least twice in 10 of their overall 21 road trips. Twelve (57%) of those away days paid out in the BTTS column, including 10 of 15 visits to teams outside of the bottom-eight.

Despite the persuasive figures, it may pay to support 'No' in the Both Teams To Score column at [1.93]. Eight of Cardiff's past 12 tussles have landed in this market and it's a similar story in 12 of Fulham's previous 18 since mid-December; considering what's at stake, plus the general fatigue after a hectic period of fixtures, opposing goals is preferred.