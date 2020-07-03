Derby v Nottingham Forest: Honours even in East Midlands derby dust-up

Derby v Nottingham Forest

Saturday July 4, 12:30

Sky Sports

Derby extend impressive streak

Wayne Rooney was once again at his influential best as his delightful free-kick earned in-form Derby a 1-0 win over Preston in midweek. The triumph takes the Rams to within a point of the Championship top-six with the former England captain the key figure, orchestrating most of his side's best moments as County made it five successive victories.

The margin of success could easily have been greater as Phillip Cocu's youthful side flourished from the first whistle. Academy graduates Duane Holmes, Jayden Bogle, Jason Knight, Max Bird and Louie Sibley all impressed as Derby extended their eye-catching 2020 form; the Rams have now earned 30 points from a possible 45 (W9-D3-L3) this year.

Derby have an incredibly tough run-in, facing five of the top six in their six remaining games and Cocu remained philosophical post-match, saying: "We have many more challenges to face, playing a lot of top teams in the table. So we cannot be too satisfied. We are heading in the right direction but we are not there yet." Tom Lawrence is suspended for the Rams.

Nottingham Forest secure vital victory

A superb Tiago Silva free-kick ensured back-to-back City Ground wins for Nottingham Forest as the Tricky Trees secured a vital 1-0 home success over Bristol City on Wednesday night. The Portuguese midfielder brilliantly bent the second-half winner over the wall just after the hour mark of a match that failed to reach any great heights.

Victory for Sabri Lamouchi's men pushed the Reds back into fourth and another step closer to securing a top-six finish. The hosts were slow to get going on the banks of the Trent; their opponents having the upper hand for much of a stop-start first 45 minutes. After the interval, chances were again few and far between before Silva's inspirational intervention.

Lamouchi was pleased with how his team performed after a poor first-half, saying: It's a massive result. But the performance in the first half was not very positive. We changed some things and it was much better in the second half. In some games you need to win in a different way." Matty Cash and Joe Lolley both picked up knocks and will be to be assessed.

Well-matched rivals

Derby have earned a solitary success in their last seven East Midlands derby dates with Nottingham Forest (W1-D3-L3), failing to even score in the most recent five meetings. Nevertheless, the Rams have a strong Pride Park record against the Reds, collecting five triumphs in eight head-to-head encounters here since 2011 (W5-D2-L1).

Derby [2.42] were languishing in the Championship's bottom-half on Christmas Day, although the arrival of Wayne Rooney has sparked an eye-catching resurgence from the Rams. No second-tier side has collected more points since Boxing Day (W10-D4-L3) with County also racking up 34 goals in that 17-game sample to race into seventh spot.

Only West Brom (6) have lost fewer Championship games than Nottingham Forest (9) this term but the Tricky Trees [3.10] boast the Championship's third-best road record (W8-D9-L3). The Reds are unbeaten on trips to clubs in the top-13 (W4-D6-L0), as well as taking top honours in seven of their 11 encounters with fellow top-eight outfits under Sabri Lamouchi.

Honours even in tight tussle

Seven of the past nine East Midlands derbies have featured Under 2.5 Goals [1.76] - the most recent four meetings have produced a total of only two goals - and a repeat could be on the cards considering what's at stake in Saturday's showdown.

Derby gotten on the scoresheet in each of their past 17 outings since Christmas - 12 of those tussles saw Over 2.5 Goals [2.12] - although Forest have tended to be far more pragmatic, especially against the league's elite. The Reds have delivered Under 2.5 Goals in eight of 11 games against the top-eight with seven also falling below the 1.5 line.

The Draw and Under 2.5 Goals double has landed in each of Derby's four home ties with the top-eight, as well as four of Forest's 10 trips to teams in 13th and above. Supporting a similar outcome is advised at bulbous 3.90 quotes via Betfair Sportsbook's Same Game Multi market.