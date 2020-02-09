Championship Betting: Baggies and Leeds head up title odds but Brentford may surprise

The Championship almost always provides an entertaining promotion battle but this season's could be one for the ages.

With one third of the season remaining just nine points separates leaders West Brom down to seventh-placed Bristol City.

Given each of the septet has 45 points left to play for they are all still in the race for one of the top two spots.

Leading the race are the Baggies, 2-0 winners at Millwall today, to open up a four point gap on Leeds, whose poor form continued with a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Whites have won just one game this year, losing four and drawing one of the other five they have played in 2020.

Betfair Exchange customers are struggling to split Leeds and the Baggies in the title betting, making Slaven Bilic's team the slight favourites to win the league at [2.84] with Marcelo Bielsa's side [2.94]. Leeds have been backed at a shortest price of [1.5] during their early season dominance.

Despite also accumulating the same points total as Leeds - 55 - through the first 31 games, Fulham are rated at [7.8] to finish top of the pile with Brentford, on 53, slightly shorter odds at [7.4]. Forest actually have one more point than the Bees but are out to [16.5].

Title hopes are probably out of the question for sixth- and seventh-placed Preston and Bristol City, locked together on 50 points, with promotion a far more likely goal.

Betfair Sportsbook odds compilers make West Brom [1.29] to be promoted, followed by Leeds [1.36], Brentford [1.8], Fulham [2.4], and Forest [4.0]. Preston are [8.0] with 11th-placed Sheffield Wednesday [14.0] ahead of Bristol City at [15.0].

There's no rest for these lot though, with a full round of Championship games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. The pick of these sees Leeds in London for a visit to Brentford. Exchange bettors make the home team [2.66] favourites to win with Leeds [2.94].

As ever, Betting.Betfair will have match previews for all the live games and a tipsheet for the rest.

