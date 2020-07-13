Championship Tips: Leeds and WBA odds-on but Brentford could crash promotion party

Leeds United and West Brom are both odds-on for automatic promotion from the Championship but, after the Baggies dropped points at the weekend, there can be no doubting that third-placed Brentford are breathing down their necks.

Thomas Frank's men have won all six of their matches since the restart - including a victory over West Brom and an impressive 3-1 win away to Derby at the weekend.

The Baggies, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackburn on Saturday which leaves Slaven Bilics's team three points behind leaders Leeds and three ahead of Brentford.

With three matches to play, Leeds have shortened to [1.2] for the title while West Brom drifted to [6.8].

On last week's Football...Only Bettor podcast, our Championship columnist Mark O'Haire suggested those title odds could be worth laying as Leeds may take their foot off the pedal if and when they secure automatic promotion.

Crunch midweek fixtures

As one of the tightest Championship promotion races hurtles towards its conclusion, in the strangest circumstances, there is no margin for error and no let up in the schedule.

Leeds can all but seal their return to the Premier League when they take on Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday. Before that, though, the teams below the Whites are in action.

West Brom host Fulham, who sit five points behind them in fourth, tomorrow at 17:00 in what our match previewer expects to be a close contest.

Brentford, meanwhile, will seek their eighth consecutive win when they take on Preston at home.

The Lancashire club are eighth and, at [10.0] for a top six finish, are one of several clubs - including Swansea [4.0], Millwall [6.0], Derby [20.0] and Bristol City [21.0] - fighting for a place in the play-offs.

A mere four points separate sixth-placed Cardiff, who are [2.0] to make the play-offs, and Blackburn [26.0] in 12th with three matches to play. Fifth-placed Nottingham Forest are five points clear of Cardiff and look a shoo-in for the play-offs at [1.02].