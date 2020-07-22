Championship Tips: All the permutations ahead of the final night

West Brom are odds-on on the Exchange to clinch the second automatic promotion spot as Championship clubs prepare for their final round of matches tonight.

All 24 teams are in action - with 12 matches kicking off at 19:30 - and there is still a great deal to be decided in one of the tightest promotion races in memory.

West Brom [1.23] are firm favourites to finish second, behind Champions Leeds, even though the Baggies only lead third-placed Brentford [5.3] by a point and Fulham [55.0] in fourth by two.

Baggies and Bees go into final round following defeats

The Baggies are at home to Queens Park Rangers while the Bees host Barnsley. Both promotion contenders are odds-on to win even though both come into tonight's matches on the back of defeats.

Brentford's 1-0 defeat to Stoke on Saturday ended a remarkable eight match winning streak. West Brom, meanwhile, lost to Huddersfield and have failed to win their last three.

Three teams competing for two play-off spots

The race to reach the play-offs is tight too with two of Nottingham Forest [1.04], Cardiff [1.05] and Swansea [8.0] in contention to finish fifth or sixth.

At the moment, the Swans sit outside the top six but they are only three points behind their two rivals who both have 70 points apiece. Swansea travel to Reading tonight while Forest and Cardiff are both at home, to Stoke and Hull respectively.

The relegation battle is complicated and could end up being decided off the field, with Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County both involved in disciplinary cases, as well as Wigan who are appealing a points deduction.

That could mean at least two clubs that end up in the drop zone after tonight won't know whether or not they will go down.