Championship Promotion Betting: Norwich surging towards a return to the Premier League

After passing a quiet January Transfer Window, Norwich City remain top of the Championship table, and with them now strong 1/4 favourites for promotion to the top-flight of English football, some will argue that the only question is who will join the Canaries in the Premier League next season?

Hard-to-beat Canaries flying high

Daniel Farke's men - who are looking to mount back-to-back Championship promotions having escaped the division in the 2018-19 season - are also the strong favourites at 13/10 to win the title.

Despite constant links to Arsenal and a second red card of the season against Middlesbrough, Argentine midfield-maestro Emi Buendia will see out the rest of the season at Norwich, and the league's top chance creator is integral to the Canaries' hopes of promotion. His formidable partnership with Teemu Pukki will be called upon by Farke to help guide them back to the top-flight.

Back-to-back goalless draws against Boro and Millwall have seen Norwich's lead at the top of the table cut to four points, but with just two defeats in their last 23 league games - during which time they accumulated 51 points, above the average of two points per game that effectively guarantees promotion - Farke's men are undoubtedly the class side in the division and worthy favourites to seal a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Bees and Swans close behind

Below Norwich in the table it's as tight as ever with Brentford currently holding second place following their 3-2 win over Bristol City in midweek, one point and one place ahead of Swansea.

One of the pre-season favourites for promotion Brentford are the league's top scorers having recently knocked seven past Wycombe, and they're now available to back at 2/7 to go up.

After losing Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma in the summer, questions were asked of Thomas Frank and his squad, however Ivan Toney has been firing on all cylinders since his arrival from Peterborough and sits top of the division's scoring charts, and with the addition of on-loan deadline day signing Winston Reid to cover the long-term injury to Pontus Jansson, the Bees are in a strong position to put right the misery of missing out on the play-offs last time around.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper continues to impress in his first senior management role. The Swans possess a healthy mix of youth and experience, while holding the best defensive record in the Championship.

Swansea have conceded just 15 goals so far this term with their 3-5-2 setup. Young centre halves Marc Guehi and Ben Cabanogo have proven to be reliable at the back this season, while at the other end of the pitch, Jamal Lowe has put right his slow start in-front of goal, amassing seven goals in his last nine league outings.

The Welsh outfit are now 5/4 to be promoted despite being one of the teams expected to be in and around mid-table before a ball was kicked this term.

Royals surprising and Hornets continue to change manager

Despite being pre-season relegation candidates, Reading are the surprise package of the season and have gone from strength to strength under Serbian manager Veljko Paunović.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Serb's managerial prowess, however the Royals currently sit fourth in the table, within sight of the automatic promotion places, for which they can be backed at 9/2.

Despite having the worst defensive record in the top 10, Reading have been firing with striker Lucas Joao leading the charts for the Royals, with the support of promising attacking midfielders Ovie Ejaria and Michael Olise.

One of the pre-season promotion favourites, Watford - now 6/4 to be promoted - have struggled for a consistent run of form throughout the campaign but still find themselves in a healthy position, sitting fifth in the table, just four points behind second-place Brentford.

After appointing Vladimir Ivic ahead of the season, the Hornets board performed their usual party trick by sacking their manager after just four months in charge, and instead turned to Spanish manager Xisco in a quest for an instant return to the Premier League.

Watford have continued to rely on their overseas talents and scouting after losing star midfielder Etienne Capoue to Villareal in December.

Expect the Cherries to bounce back

Bournemouth are the lowest placed of the three relegated sides, currently sixth in the table, but after four successive defeats the club dispensed with the services of Jason Tindall after Eddie Howe's understudy came in for criticism for an underperforming season thus far.

The Cherries have also lost Josh King to Premier League Everton but with Junior Stanislas and Arnaut Danjuma returning to fitness to supply top scorer Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth should be looking to their next few games against lower placed sides to regain a bit of momentum and form.

The additions of Jack Wilshere, Shane Long and Ben Pearson add quality and experience to Bournemouth's squad, and it will be no surprise to see them get right back into the automatic promotion picture (23/10 to return to the Premier League) especially if they benefit from a new manager bounce.

The Championship is always full of twists and turns, and the likes of Blackburn, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Stoke City will be banking on them going in their favour in the latter part of the season. The play-off chasing clubs will be praying on slip ups from the top six sides to take their position.

Tony Mowbray has shored up his leaky Blackburn defence while Neil Warnock is fresh off the back of an impressive display at Carrow Road either side of some promising transfer business at the Riverside.

Dean Holden has managed to keep in-form Famara Diedhou at Ashton Gate amid interest from elsewhere and Michael O'Neill will have doubters to prove wrong following a tough set of results in January.