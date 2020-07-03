Bristol City v Cardiff: Bluebirds favoured in Severnside showdown

Bristol City v Cardiff

Saturday July 4, 15:00

Sky Sports

Bristol City slump to another loss

Under-fire Bristol City boss Lee Johnson apologised to supporters after seeing his Robins side slump to a seventh defeat in 10 Championship games on Wednesday night at Nottingham Forest, a damaging run of results that has all-but ended hopes of a play-off place. Despite the defeat, City produced their best performance since the resumption.

The Robins were undone by a brilliant Tiago Silva free-kick at the City Ground and Johnson visibly frustrated to see his team play so well and gain nothing in terms of points, saying: "I thought we dominated the game. I'm very proud of the players and it's soul destroying that we haven't come out with any points. Because I didn't think we deserved it."

Benik Afobe wasted City's best chance of an equaliser in injury-time, sending a free header wide and City now sit six points adrift of the top-six. To make matters worse, goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa was forced off injured and defender Ashley Williams was shown a straight red card for a moment of madness. Meanwhile, assist king Niclas Eliasson remains doubtful.

Cardiff held in midweek

Cardiff's late play-off push lost some of its momentum in midweek as the Bluebirds were held to a frustrating goalless draw at home to relegation-threatened Charlton. It was a largely lifeless affair, rarely setting the pulses racing, particularly during the opening 45 minutes as neither side managed to muster a single attempt on-target before the break.

The contest improved after the interval with Cardiff edging proceedings. On-loan winger Albert Adomah forced visiting keeper Dillon Phillips into a fine save and Junior Hoilett blasted over for the hosts, who always looked likeliest to force a breakthrough. Meanwhile, striker Robert Glatzel was withdrawn with a head injury and is now doubtful for Saturday.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris saw the stalemate as a squandered opportunity but refused to be critical of his players, saying, "The euphoria of the last two games and my praise for the players was right, but we still have a long way to go and that was evident. As much as we dominated the ball, we just lacked that killer moment. We just need those moments of quality."

Bluebirds understandable favourites

Bristol City and Cardiff have been regular competitors over the decade and while the two teams have shared the spoils in their most recent four Severnside derbies, the Robins have been second-best in this fixture looking further back. The hosts have claimed only five victories from their last 21 meetings with the Bluebirds across all competitions (W5-D4-L12).

Only three Championship clubs have collected fewer points at home than Bristol City [3.25] (W7-D5-L7) this season with Lee Johnson's group earning just W1-D4-L6 when welcoming clubs above the bottom-10. The hosts have W1-D2-L7 since early February and City's performance data ratings rank the Robins among the bottom-six, hence their hefty odds.

Cardiff [2.34] have gate-crashed the play-off positions following a fabulous run of results under Neil Harris. The Bluebirds have been beaten only four times in 24 league fixtures under the former Millwall manager (W10-D10-L4), taking W6-D3-L3 on their travels - only West Brom (22) have earned more points on the road than Cardiff (21) in that sample.

Goals have been largely prevalent in Bristol City's Ashton Gate encounters. The Robins have delivered Over 2.5 Goals (1.92) in 12/19 (63%) fixtures here with the hosts notching in all bar five and recording just six shutouts along the way. Lee Johnson's men boast only two clean sheets in their last 11 here, shipping at least twice in eight games in that sequence.

Cardiff have found the back of the net in 19 of their 24 tussles during Neil Harris' reign, and although the Bluebirds have kept nine clean sheets in that same sample, the visitors have leaked at least twice in 10 of their overall 20 road trips. Twelve (60%) of those away days paid out in the BTTS column, including nine of 12 visits to teams inside the top-15.

In a contest shorn of eye-catching value, it may pay to dip into the Same Game Multi market and support a three-pronged attack of Cardiff Double Chance, Cardiff to score Over 0.5 Goals and Under 4.5 Goals. This allows us to support the 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 2-1 and 3-1 away victories, as well as the 1-1 and 2-2 correct scores for a perfectly acceptable 1.75 offering.

It's a play that's already paid out in seven of Cardiff's 12 road trips under Harris, as well as eight of Bristol City's 11 matches with teams inside the top-14 this term.