Champions League Same Game Multi Bets: Gnabry and Ronaldo on the money

Gnabry to help Bayern to away win

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

I'm sure that Frank Lampard will become an excellent manager one day and win matches such as these with regularity. But I'm not sure he or this Chelsea side are there yet.

N'Golo Kante's absence won't help matters, as he's just the sort of experienced head they could do with here and even though I can see why Kepa was dropped in goal, it's a big ask for Willy Caballero to put in a mammoth display on the night.

More to the point, Chelsea's results have been pretty inconsistent of late. They did beat Spurs' walking wounded at the weekend but a home defeat to Manchester United, a draw away at Leicester and a home stalemate against Arsenal aren't the sort recent results that suggest they're going to avoid defeat against a much-improved Bayern Munich.

Bayern have been combining dominant displays with somewhat ugly wins but the victories have kept on coming and I just think they'll have too much class and experience on the night for this young but raw Chelsea side. The away win is 3/4.

This is a match that should have goals and with doubts over whether Tammy Abraham or Olivier Giroud will get the nod upfront, it's preferable to go with a Bayern player. Robert Lewandowski is the obvious place to start as a striker who's got 42 goals in 38 appearances for club and country this season and is the competition's top scorer on 10 goals. But 8/11 looks a tad short despite all that so it might be best to look elsewhere.

Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry certainly enjoyed his night the last time he was in London, scoring twice in that 7-2 win over Spurs before grabbing four away at Red Star Belgrade and a brace at Olympiakos. It suggests he's a bit of a specialist when it comes to scoring away from home in this competition and with 20 from 33 for the season, makes more appeal at a far bigger 8/5.

The double comes to 3.71.

Hosts score, Ronaldo scores

Lyon v Juventus

Juventus will have been pretty pleased with this draw but it may not be quite as straightforward as it seems.

Lyon's Champions League group was one of those where no-one was massively strong but none of the sides were a pushover either, so they did pretty well to get the better of Zenit and Benfica to finish as runners-up. And if a seventh place in Ligue 1 is a poor effort on the domestic front, it's at least a position that means they'll be putting all their energy into trying to progress here.

If there's one thing you can usually count on with Lyon is that they're almost always good for a goal. Only once in their last fifteen games have they not scored and they got at least one in five of their six Champions League group games.

As for Juventus, the days of racking up clean sheet after clean sheet with Gigi Buffon in goal doing miracles every week are well and truly over as evidenced by the fact that 58% of their home games in Serie A this season have had both teams scoring, the number shooting up to 75% when looking at away games.

With Juve vulnerable at the back, Lyon having a strong scoring record and needing at least one goal at the very least to have any chance of qualifying here, both teams to score looks a solid option at 20/23.

My first instinct in terms of completing the double was to look at Moussa Dembele (23/10) of Lyon or Paulo Dymabla (6/4) of Juve to score anytime. But Dembele has to be excluded based on his poor record in the competition, failing to score in six attempts. As for Dybala, three goals in six Champions League matches isn't bad at all but 12 goals in 33 games for the season suggests he's far too short at just 6/4 to get one here.

So at what isn't that much shorter a price, it's worth going with the man who'd you'd put your house on to score (not really, that's just a saying!) in a game like this.

It's not necessary to go into Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits in too much detail other than to say he has 36 from 36 games this season and has netted in each of his nine games, scoring 13 in the process. If that isn't world-class goalscoring form, I don't know what is. The double comes to 2.81.

