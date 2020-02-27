To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Champions League Betting: City's title odds shorten after win in Madrid

City are clear favourites after De Bruyne's winning goal
With all the round of 16 ties at the halfway stage money is coming in for Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the Champions League winner market, reports Max Liu.

"Bayern Munich [5.0] have eclipsed Liverpool in the outright betting after the German champions gave Chelsea a football lesson, winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday."

The odds on Manchester City winning the Champions League for the first time in their history this season have shortened on the Exchange to [3.9] after they won the first leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's team pulled off a sensational comeback to win 2-1 in the Spanish capital, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne, and take an advantage back to Manchester for the second leg in three weeks.

City are [1.11] to qualify from the tie with Madrid trading at [9.2].

Liverpool and Barca drift as Bayern backed

Defending champions Liverpool drifted to [8.6] in the outright betting following their first leg 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. Jurge Klopp's men will need to make it another memorable night at Anfield if they're to make it into the quarter-finals.

At [1.92] bettors are backing them to do it but it won't be easy against Atletico [2.06] who know that their advantage, and the clean sheet they kept in Madrid, could prove to be priceless.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.jpg

Bayern Munich [5.0] have eclipsed Liverpool in the outright betting after the German champions gave Chelsea a football lesson, winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Barcelona are out to [8.8] to go all the way after they drew their first leg 1-1 away to Napoli, while PSG [12.5] are the other big contenders on the drift after they lost their first leg in Dortmund.

Juventus also lost, going down 1-0 to Lyon in France, and are [15.0] while RB Leipzig, conquerors of Tottenham in their first leg, are [25.0].

Spurs do love a comeback in this competition, though, so the [4.9] available on them qualifying from that tie could appeal.

Max Liu,

