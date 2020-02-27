Champions League Betting: City's title odds shorten after win in Madrid

The odds on Manchester City winning the Champions League for the first time in their history this season have shortened on the Exchange to [3.9] after they won the first leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's team pulled off a sensational comeback to win 2-1 in the Spanish capital, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne, and take an advantage back to Manchester for the second leg in three weeks.

City are [1.11] to qualify from the tie with Madrid trading at [9.2].

Liverpool and Barca drift as Bayern backed

Defending champions Liverpool drifted to [8.6] in the outright betting following their first leg 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. Jurge Klopp's men will need to make it another memorable night at Anfield if they're to make it into the quarter-finals.

At [1.92] bettors are backing them to do it but it won't be easy against Atletico [2.06] who know that their advantage, and the clean sheet they kept in Madrid, could prove to be priceless.

Bayern Munich [5.0] have eclipsed Liverpool in the outright betting after the German champions gave Chelsea a football lesson, winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Barcelona are out to [8.8] to go all the way after they drew their first leg 1-1 away to Napoli, while PSG [12.5] are the other big contenders on the drift after they lost their first leg in Dortmund.

Juventus also lost, going down 1-0 to Lyon in France, and are [15.0] while RB Leipzig, conquerors of Tottenham in their first leg, are [25.0].

Spurs do love a comeback in this competition, though, so the [4.9] available on them qualifying from that tie could appeal.