Football Bet of the Day: Torpedo to miss target

Visitors to grind out another result

Torpedo BelAZ v Gorodeya

Friday 15 May, 16:00

Turkmenistan has not been kind to us this week. Having stunk the place out between them so far this season, Energetik and Kopetdag proceeded to play out a six-goal thriller, which Kopetdag won 4-2.

We'll thankfully move on to Belarus today, because the Premier League is back. Torpedo BelAZ are taking on Gorodeya, and there's scope to oppose the hosts at odds-on.

Torpedo have made a decent start to the campaign, with just one defeat in eight league games, but don't follow them if you're looking for excitement. They have drawn 0-0 in three of their last four matches, largely because of an excellent defensive unit that has racked up six clean sheets in eight league outings.

However, in attack it tends to be famine or feast for Torpedo. They have failed to score in half of their games, and they have only scored multiple goals twice.

Gorodeya made a bad start to the season, losing their first two games without scoring. However, since then they have lost just once in six matches, a run of form that has created welcome distance between them and the bottom two. They have gone three matches unbeaten on the road, conceding just one goal in the process.

Given Gorodeya's current form, and Torpedo's inconsistent attack, I can't help thinking that the hosts are too short here at [1.72]. On their last two visits to the Stadyen Tarpeda in Zhodino, Gorodeya have drawn 1-1 and won 1-0.

