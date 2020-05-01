To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Football Bet of the Day: Let's pick Energetyk

The Belarus flag
We're seeing a lot of the Belarus flag this year
Join today
View market

Like a magnet, we're drawn back to Belarus, and Kev's backing the visitors to win the battle of two struggling teams.

"Smolevichy haven't won a single game, they aren't playing at their own stadium, and they are struggling to adapt to life back in the top flight."

Back Energetyk Draw No Bet at [1.89]

Energetyk to bounce back

Smolevichy v Energetyk
Friday 01 May, 14:00
Live on Betfair Live Video

Our frustration spread to Turkmenistan yesterday, as our tip Ahal made the perfect start by scoring a sixth-minute opener, only to slip to a 2-1 defeat at Altyn Asyr. Ahal had won their previous eight league matches. It's been a week to try the patience of a saint, if that saint did football tipping.

We switch back to Belarus now, as Smolevichy take on Energetyk Minsk.

As anyone who has kept an eye on the fledgling top-flight season in Belarus will attest to, you never quite know what you're going to get, and Energetyk are the perfect example of that. They won their first three games of the league season, including a highly-impressive 3-1 victory over giants BATE Borisov, but they have since lost three in a row. They haven't managed to score in any of those defeats.

Smolevichy haven't won a game so far this season, and unsurprisingly they are second-bottom of the standings, with just three points collected from six games. Given that Smolevichy were promoted last season from the second tier, it's no surprise that they have found life tough at this level. It doesn't help that they aren't playing at their actual stadium - they are using the Stadyen Haradski in Borisov.

Energetyk have hit a rough patch, but they are the better side, and the game is being played at a neutral venue. If you stretch back into last season, Energetyk have won three of their last seven top-flight away games, and I'll back them cautiously here by using the Draw No Bet market.

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 65
Points Returned: 53.91
P/L: -11.09 points

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Energetyk Draw No Bet at [1.89]

Belarusian Premier League: FC Smolevichi-STI v Energetik - BGU Minsk (Draw no Bet)

Friday 1 May, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
FC Smolevichi-STI
Energetik - BGU Minsk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Kevin Hatchard,

More Belarusian Premier League

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles