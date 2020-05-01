Football Bet of the Day: Let's pick Energetyk

Energetyk to bounce back

Smolevichy v Energetyk

Friday 01 May, 14:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Our frustration spread to Turkmenistan yesterday, as our tip Ahal made the perfect start by scoring a sixth-minute opener, only to slip to a 2-1 defeat at Altyn Asyr. Ahal had won their previous eight league matches. It's been a week to try the patience of a saint, if that saint did football tipping.

We switch back to Belarus now, as Smolevichy take on Energetyk Minsk.

As anyone who has kept an eye on the fledgling top-flight season in Belarus will attest to, you never quite know what you're going to get, and Energetyk are the perfect example of that. They won their first three games of the league season, including a highly-impressive 3-1 victory over giants BATE Borisov, but they have since lost three in a row. They haven't managed to score in any of those defeats.

Smolevichy haven't won a game so far this season, and unsurprisingly they are second-bottom of the standings, with just three points collected from six games. Given that Smolevichy were promoted last season from the second tier, it's no surprise that they have found life tough at this level. It doesn't help that they aren't playing at their actual stadium - they are using the Stadyen Haradski in Borisov.

Energetyk have hit a rough patch, but they are the better side, and the game is being played at a neutral venue. If you stretch back into last season, Energetyk have won three of their last seven top-flight away games, and I'll back them cautiously here by using the Draw No Bet market.