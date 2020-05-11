Football Bet of the Day: Get set for Belarusian belter

Second tier to serve up a classic

Lokomotiv Gomel v Krumkachy Minsk

Monday 11 May, 16:00

Tobias needed a winner in Belarus yesterday to wrap up a solid week's work, and that winner duly arrived, as Dinamo Brest's 2-1 win over Dinamo Minsk landed his Over 2.5 Goals bet. As Tobias goes off to do some unlimited exercise, we'll stay in Belarus, but we'll drop down a tier. Lokomotiv Gomel are taking on Krumkachy Minsk in the First Division, and there's every reason to think we'll be treated to a goalfest.

In their first three games of the league campaign, Lokomotiv have smacked Khimik Svetlogorsk 5-0, won 3-2 at Gomel and drawn 3-3 at home to Naftan. If you stretch back into last season, seven of their last ten league games have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land.

Krumkachy Minsk have also come out with all guns blazing. In their first two league outings they beat Granit 4-1 and dismissed poor old Khimik 4-0. They drew 1-1 with Gomel, but it's worth considering that nine of their last 19 league games have featured at least four goals.

With both teams scoring freely, I'm pleasantly surprised to see Over 3.5 Goals trading at a hefty [2.72] here, especially as that bet has landed in eight of Lokomotiv's last 15 home matches in the league.

