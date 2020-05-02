Football Bet of the Day: Swashbuckling Slutsk set to entertain

Belarusian Premier League: Dinamo Minsk v Slutsk (Both teams to Score?)
Saturday 2 May, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
We're on the hunt for back-to-back Belarusian winners, and Kev thinks he's found an entertaining encounter.
"Slutsk have smashed in 12 goals in six league games, but haven't kept a single clean sheet."
League leaders to score and concede
Dinamo Minsk v Slutsk
Saturday 02 May, 16:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
Belarus hasn't always been kind to us, so it was heartening to pick up a winner yesterday, as our boys Energetyk Minsk saw off Smolevichy 2-0. We spun the globe, assessed our options, and decided to...stay in Belarus. The surprise table toppers Slutsk are hoping to consolidate their position with a positive result at Dinamo Minsk.
Slutsk have won their last three away games, scoring at least twice in all three of those victories. They've only lost once in their six top-flight matches, and that was at home against the champions Dinamo Brest. If you stretch back into last season, Slutsk have won six of their last ten league matches on the road.
Dinamo Minsk have recently changed coaches, hiring the experienced Leonid Kuchuk, who won his first game in charge 3-1 at struggling Smolevichy. Dinamo are chasing a third straight home victory, and they have won 12 of their last 19 league outings at the Stadyen Traktar. If you look at the recent meetings between the clubs, you see that Slutsk have lost their last four away games at Dinamo.
I'm tempted to lay the hosts here at [1.68], but instead I'll go for Both teams To Score at [1.89]. Slutsk have rattled in 12 goals in six league games, but they haven't kept a single clean sheet so far.
Points Staked: 66
Points Returned: 55.8
P/L: -10.20 points
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Saturday 2 May, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today