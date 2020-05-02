Football Bet of the Day: Swashbuckling Slutsk set to entertain

League leaders to score and concede

Dinamo Minsk v Slutsk

Saturday 02 May, 16:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Belarus hasn't always been kind to us, so it was heartening to pick up a winner yesterday, as our boys Energetyk Minsk saw off Smolevichy 2-0. We spun the globe, assessed our options, and decided to...stay in Belarus. The surprise table toppers Slutsk are hoping to consolidate their position with a positive result at Dinamo Minsk.

Slutsk have won their last three away games, scoring at least twice in all three of those victories. They've only lost once in their six top-flight matches, and that was at home against the champions Dinamo Brest. If you stretch back into last season, Slutsk have won six of their last ten league matches on the road.

Dinamo Minsk have recently changed coaches, hiring the experienced Leonid Kuchuk, who won his first game in charge 3-1 at struggling Smolevichy. Dinamo are chasing a third straight home victory, and they have won 12 of their last 19 league outings at the Stadyen Traktar. If you look at the recent meetings between the clubs, you see that Slutsk have lost their last four away games at Dinamo.

I'm tempted to lay the hosts here at [1.68], but instead I'll go for Both teams To Score at [1.89]. Slutsk have rattled in 12 goals in six league games, but they haven't kept a single clean sheet so far.

