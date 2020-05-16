To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: No boredom in Borisov

BATE Borisov celebrate a goal
BATE Borisov are in good goalscoring form
We're sticking with the charms of the Belarusian Premier League, and Kev fancies swashbuckling Slutsk to catch the eye again.

"Slutsk have scored and conceded in seven of their eight league games, while BATE are scoring freely."

Back Both Teams To Score at [1.96]

Surprise package to catch the eye

BATE Borisov v Slutsk
Saturday 16 May, 17:00
Live on Betfair Live Video

The Torpedo was more dangerous than we thought. Torpedo BelAZ swept aside Gorodeya 3-1 in Belarus yesterday, and we have work to do to turn this week around despite a strong start.

We'll stay in Belarus, and we'll check in with the surprise league leaders Slutsk, as they visit big boys BATE Borisov.

Slutsk have been a breath of fresh air this season. They have whacked in 15 goals in eight league matches, but have also conceded 11. They were absolutely flying at the top until last weekend's shock 2-1 home defeat to Energetyk. On the road, they have won their last four matches, and have scored at least twice in all four of those games. For a team that finished 11th last term, this has been a hugely surprising start to the campaign.

BATE Borisov were knocked off their throne by new champions Dinamo Brest last season, and they made a slow start to this campaign. The Yellow-Blues have picked up of late, winning five of their last six in the league, and making progress in the cup. BATE have scored 16 times across their last five league games.

I fancy both teams to score here, and you can back that outcome on the Exchange at [1.96]. BTTS has landed in seven of Slutsk's eight league outings, and BATE's last two. BATE have only managed clean sheets in half of their league games, which isn't a great rate for a team that's used to being so dominant.

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 73
Points Returned: 63.33
P/L: -9.67 points

Recommended bets

Belarusian Premier League: BATE Borisov v Slutsk (Both teams to Score?)

Saturday 16 May, 5.00pm

Kevin Hatchard,

More Belarusian Premier League

