Sunday Sports Multiple: Back a Brest draw in an 11/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Dinamo Brest to draw with Dinamo Minsk at 11/5

The early rounds of the Belarus Premier League have thrown up a few surprise results, with some of the big guns are struggling to assert themselves.

Defending champions Brest are ninth in the table while Dinamo Minsk are just one place and one point clear of the drop zone, so both will be desperate to avoid defeat when they meet for the first time this season on Sunday.

Last year, Brest lost once on their way to the title, but have already suffered three defeats, including a rare home loss to Shakhtyor, while the visitors have four losses on the board. Four of their last eight meetings have ended in draws and with both sides low on confidence, a scrappy stalemate could be on the cards here.

Bet 2: Back Jamie Hughes to beat Darius Labanauskas at 4/6

Sunday's Group 24 of the PDC Home Tour looks like a competitive section, and this match-up features two rising stars of the PDC Tour.

Jamie Hughes landed his first PDC title last summer, beating Steven Bunting and Simon Whitlock along the way, while three-time Lithuanian national champion Labanuaskas reached the quarter finals of the World Championship in December.

These two have met seven times over the last five years, but Hughes has had the edge so far, winning five. That tally includes their last match, at the Players Championship event in Wigan back in February, when Hughes ran out as 6-1 winner, and he is backed to edge what should be a close match.

Bet 3: Back Royal Never Give Up to beat Newbee at 1/5

Dota 2 is huge in China and one of the sports major events, the China Professional League, is nearing the close of its Group Stage.

This weekend's slate of fixtures is the penultimate round ahead of the play-offs and features two teams at opposite ends of the standings: runaway leaders RNG and bottom team Newbee, who have lost all six of their matches so far.

RNG were pushed hard by their nearest rivals CDEC on Thursday, but they came through with a 2-1 victory to extend their lead over the rest. Sunday's opponents, who have a dismal 1-12 game record, won't offer the same level of competition and another straightforward RNG victory looks likely.

Total Odds for this multiple: 11/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



