Sunday Sports Multiple: A Soligorsk draw the headline in a 13/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Shakhter Soligorsk to draw with Isloch at 11/4

Second-placed Isloch head to Soligorsk on Sunday hoping to build on their strong start to the Belarus Premier League, but they may have to settle for a point.

The visitors have been impressive so far this season, winning four out of six, although they have had the advantage of playing most of their games at home, and this will be a tricky match against a Soligorsk side that could be hitting form.

Shakhter have played consecutive games against reigning champions Dinamo Brest in the last week, beating them 2-0 in the league and 4-2 in the second leg of their Belarus Cup game, although they were eventually knocked out on away goals. They have a good home record, but Isloch are equally tough to beat on the road, having avoided defeat in 12 of their last 15 matches away from home, so a draw looks a solid bet.

Bet 2: Back John Henderson to beat Krzysztof Kciuk at 1/2

The innovative PDC Home Tour has been keeping darts fans entertained over the last two weeks and there's more top quality action to come with Sunday's Group 17.

Popular Scot John Henderson gets the action underway against Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk, who made his return to the PDC Tour last year, eventually earning his two year Tour card, although he has played PDC events in 2010 and 2015.

Ranked just outside the top 30, Henderson wasn't in the best of form when the season was suspended in the middle of March, but assuming he adapts to the unusual format of this competition, he should have too much class and experience for Kciuk, who has yet to pick up any prize money so far this season.

Bet 3: Back Flamengo Esports to beat Furia Uppercut at 4/11

Esports is huge in Brazil, and the ongoing Summer Split of the sixth League of Legends CBLOL tournament has drawn big audiences. The tournament has been running for three months and is now at the semi-final stage, with the second of this weekend's semis pitting Furia Uppercut against Flamengo Esports.

Both teams made their first CBLOL appearances in 2018, but Flamengo have had far more success, twice finishing as runner-up of the biannual tournament, before winning the Winter 2019 split. This time round, Furia drew first blood, at the start of February, but Flamengo won both of their next two games to finish the Group Stage with a superior 13-8 win-loss record and they should be too strong again on Sunday.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



