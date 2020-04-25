Sunday Sports Multiple: Back Torpedo in a 5/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Torpedo Zhodino to beat Ruh Brest at Evens

Torpedo Zhodino have made an unexpectedly strong start to the Belarus Premier League season and go into the latest round of fixtures as joint leaders.

They are in that position on merit, having already faced two of the competition's big guns, Dinamo Minsk and BATE Borisov away from home in their five games. They lost to Dinamo, but held BATE to a goalless draw last time, underlining their considerable defensive capabilities by keeping a fourth clean sheet in five games.

Ruh Brest have also made a strong start, and their battling performances on the road so far suggest that they will be no pushovers, but Torpedo have a formidable home record and in their current form should be able to edge this one.

Bet 2: Back Nathan Aspinall to beat Steve Brown at 1/4

It's day 10 of the PDC Home Tour and Sunday's star turn is Nathan Aspinall, who will be hoping to avoid the fate of James Wade and Peter Wright who both exited the competition last week.

Aspinall will kick off the evening's proceedings against the lowest ranked player in the section, Steve Brown, who is back on the PDC Tour after a few years away.

Brown has shown some reasonable form on his return, but nothing to worry the world number 7, who already has two tournament wins to his name in 2020 and who is averaging nearly 8 points higher than his opponent. Back the favourite to win here.

Bet 3: Back Houston Outlaws to beat Dallas Fuel at Evens

The Overwatch League is unusual in the world of esports as it follows the set-up of traditional US sports, with a set number of city franchises.

The League includes teams from six nations but Sunday's late-night clash is an all-USA affair between Houston and Dallas. Neither made much of an impact in the competition's first two editions and they are once again languishing at the wrong end of the standings this season, but both are showing positive signs.

After a slow start, Dallas are on a good run, winning two from three, while Houston have also improved since the League moved online, beating Paris, Toronto and Boston. This should be a close game, but Houston have had the better of this rivalry, with a 3-1 head-to-head record, and at bigger odds look a more attractive option.

Total Odds for this multiple: 5/1 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



