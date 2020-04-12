Sunday Sports Multiple: Back FC Minsk to earn a point in an 8/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back FC Minsk to draw with BATE Borisov at 23/10

BATE Borisov may be the giants of Belarus football, but they've made a slow start to the current campaign, losing to Energetic-BGU and Slavia in their first two games, and they head to Minsk this weekend in eleventh place in the table.

A narrow win over Ruh Brest last time got them off the mark, but this will be a tougher test against a team that have started the campaign well.

FC Minsk have two wins from three, including an impressive performance in the Minsk derby, and their only defeat has come against early-season pace-setters Energetic. They've also won seven of their last eight at the Stadion FK Minsk, and they look a good bet to pick up a point this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Boevye Lisy to beat Chetyre Ronina at 10/11

Boevye Lisy suffered a surprise defeat to Rakety in the Russian Pro Liga short hockey tournament yesterday, but they returned to form with a 6-2 victory over these opponents in the evening, and they look a good bet here.

Five wins out of their last six is a good return and compares favourably with Chetyre Ronina's eight defeats in ten. With three wins out of their last four against these rivals, Boevye Lisy should surely be a shorter price for this one.

Bet 3: Back Mad Lions to beat Cloud 9 at 2/5

The esports world evolves fast, with new tournaments springing up regularly, and this year, CS:GO fans have been getting to grips with another fresh competition, Flashpoint Season 1, which launched in the middle of March.

We're well into the play-off stage, and Sunday sees two fascinating clashes, including this match-up between Flashpoint founders Cloud 9 and Mad Lions, a Spanish-Danish outfit, strengthened by a merger with US team Splyce at the end of 2019.

Cloud9 came through the opening play-off round with a solid win over Gen.G, but Mad Lions have been the more impressive performers so far, winning all three of their Phase 2 matches. Their form has seen them break into the top ten in the official ESL rankings, and they should prove too strong for the Americans this weekend.

Total Odds for this multiple: 8/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



