Saturday Sports Multiple: A draw in Mazyr the headline in a 13/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Slavia Mozyr to draw with Torpedo Zhodino at 19/10

Torpedo Zhodino have made a strong start to their Belarus Premier League campaign and they head to Slavia Mozyr on Saturday in second place.

Last time out Torpedo shared seven goals with FC Minsk, ending up as 5-2 winners, a result that extends their unbeaten run to five and leaves them just two points off the pace set by leaders FC Slutsk. But this weekend's opponents are also hitting form.

Slavia battled to a 3-2 win over Vitebsk last time out that ended their three-game losing run, and have now scored ten goals in three games. They might struggle to extend that streak against Torpedo, who have kept two clean sheets in their last two away games and a low scoring game seems likely with the draw a good bet.

Bet 2: Back Daniel Larsson to beat Kyle Anderson 13/8

The PDC Home Tour is nearing the end of the Group stage and Saturday's penultimate section leads off with this battle between Aussie Kyle Anderson and newcomer Daniel Larsson, who earned his PDC Tour card in January

Anderson is the big favourite here, but it's worth noting that he's been recuperating after contracting the coronavirus, and while his commitment to the competition is admirable, it would be reasonable to expect that he won't be quite at his best.

Larsson lacks the top class experience of his opponent, but he was a regular winner on the BDO Tour and has shown some signs of promise in his first few PDC outings this season, reaching the last sixteen of a Players Championship event in Wigan back in February, so at these odds, he could be worth a bet.

Bet 3: Back Kabum to beat Flamengo Esports at 5/6

League Of Legend's top South American competition, the CBLOL Spring Split has reached its climax, with Kabum taking on Flamengo Esports for the championship.

Both teams came through their semi-finals with impressive 3-0 victories, although Kabum emerged with more credit having beaten the fancied Vivo Keyd to reach Saturday's final. They also earned a convincing win over Flamengo in their last match in the Spring Split, although they lost the previous two.

Both teams play a similar style and there are some fascinating match-ups in store, including the battle between junglers Na Yoo-joon of Kabum and Flamengo's Filipe Brombilla. This is likely to be a close final but Kabum surprised a few people in the semis and they look the best option here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



