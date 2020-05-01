Saturday Sports Multiple: Back a Dinamo win in a 5/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Dinamo Minsk to beat Slutsk at 4/7

After fighting a relegation battle last season, Slutsk have been the surprise package of the Belarus Premier League, topping the table, and suffering only one defeat so far, but they could struggle against one of the country's big guns on Saturday.

Dinamo got off to a slow start, but a 2-0 win over Neman Grodno was followed by an impressive 3-1 victory against Smolevichi, and they go into this game only four points behind the early season pace-setters.

Leonid Kuchuk's side looked particularly dangerous against Smolevichi, and the league's leading goalscorer Yevgeniy Shikavka will fancy his chances against a Slutsk defence that has looked shaky at times. Back Dinamo for the win.

Bet 2: Back Ricky Evans to beat Martin Atkins at 3/10

Its Day 13 of the PDC Home Tour, which has already seen its share of upsets and controversy, and Saturday's action promises more entertainment.

The evening gets underway with this clash between Martin Atkins and one of the fastest players in the world, Ricky Evans. Atkins reached the last 32 of the UK Open back at the beginning of March, but otherwise has been in poor form this year.

And the world-ranked 103 could find this a tough return to action against an opponent with the ability to quickly pile up the legs. Ranked inside the top 30, Evans is one of the rising stars of the PDC Tour, and this one could be over quickly.

Bet 3: Back JD Gaming to beat Top Esports at 4/7

China's League of Legends (LOL) LPL Spring Split tournament reaches a conclusion on Saturday, and this promises to be an intense battle.

Top Esports boast one of the most impressive rosters in the LOL world, including Zhuo Ding, who earned 10 MVP awards during the regular Spring Split season, Hung Hau-Hsuan and former IG player and world champion Yu Wen Bo.

But their opponents go into these play-offs in strong form. One of the newer teams in the LOL world, JD Gaming won seven in a row to make the play-offs before crushing FPX in the semis. They have also twice recorded big wins over regular season winners IG and look a solid bet to lift the trophy on Saturday.

Total Odds for this multiple: 5/2 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



