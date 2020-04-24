Saturday Sports Multiple: Back Slavia in a 3/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Slavia Mozyr to beat FC Minsk at 11/10

Slavia have made a somewhat disappointing start to their campaign in the Belarus Premier League and they are also going into this clash off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Isloch. But they have a relatively strong recent record on home soil going unbeaten in five matches, so this looks like a good chance to find some form.



After starting the season well, FC Minsk have slipped in recent games and have recorded a streak of three straight losses in the league, failing to find the net in any of those games. The visitors also have a poor record on the road in this competition, winning just once in the top-flight in their last six away games, and haven't kept a clean sheet away from home in 13 games. Back Slavia to grab the points on Saturday.

Bet 2: Back Michael Smith to beat Martjin Kleermaker at 1/3

Saturday sees the ninth consecutive night of action in what is possibly the strangest sports competition of 2020 so far, the PDC Home Tour

Premier League darts star Michael Smith takes centre stage today, competing from the comfort of his own living room against three other pros, including PDC newcomer Martijn Kleermaker of the Netherlands.

Kleermaker was prolific on the BDO Tour last season, but this is a tough assignment against the fifth-ranked player in the world, who had already reached two finals in 2020 before the season was suspended in March. Back Smith to win this one.

Bet 3: Back T1 to beat Gen.G at 4/7

The League of Legends (LOL) LCK Spring Play-Offs have come down to two teams, who will go head to head on Saturday for the title of Spring Champion.

Gen.G finished top of the heap in the first stage so have not had to play prior to the final, but that could count against them here against a talented T1 side that is bang on form after a hard fought clash against Dragon X on Wednesday.

They went into the five-team play-offs as favourites and boast a line-up that includes two titans of the LOL scene in Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok and Lee 'Effort' Sang-ho. T1 have won six out of the last ten LCK events, including both Spring and Summer Championships last season and look a solid bet here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 3/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



