Saturday Sports Multiple: Back BATE Borisov in a 5/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back BATE Borisov to beat Torpedo at 2/5

Torpedo Zhodina have made an excellent start to their Belarus Premier League campaign, with three wins out of four, including a victory over another in-form side, Energetik-BDU last weekend, but they are the clear outsiders on Saturday.

BATE Borisov are the most successful team in Belarus and after a slow start, they have started to find their range. Consecutive victories, in which they have scored four and conceded none, have lifted them to third in the table.

The home side will be confident of extending their run against Torpedo, who haven't tasted victory in this fixture since November 2016. With striker Anton Saroka in top form, Borisov look like a banker bet this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Ted Evetts to beat Luke Woodhouse at 11/10

The PDC Home Tour, which will see the Tour's top players compete from their own living rooms, gets underway this weekend and Saturday's Group Two fixtures have thrown up a clash between two of the sports rising stars.

Having earned his pro-Tour card at the age of 18, Ted Evetts reached the quarter-finals of last year's German Grand Prix, while Luke Woodhouse also had a breakthrough year in 2019 and was last seen reaching the last eight in Barnsley, the final competition before the season was suspended in the middle of March.

Evetts hadn't been in great form at that point, but having taken part in the recent 'Darts At Home' trial matches, he may have an edge over his opponent, who could be forgiven for being a little rusty after a month off.

Bet 3: Back ISG to beat Infinity at 11/10

The third season of Liga Latinoamerica, South America's unified League of Legends competition is approaching the play-off stages and there are a number of fascinating match-ups in this weekend's Phase 2 fixtures.

ISG are the reigning champions, having won both of last year's tournaments, although they haven't been as dominant this time round, finishing fourth in Phase 1 with a 10-4 record, behind the section leaders Infinity.

Still, ISG do go into Phase 2 in good form, having won their last four, with mid-laner Edgar 'Seiya' Ali and bot-laner Fabian 'Warangelus' Esteban both hitting their stride. The head to head record in Phase 1 was 1-1, so this is likely to be a close game, but at odds against, the champions look the value option.



