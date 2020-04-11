Saturday Sports Multiple: A Dinamo win the headline in a 3/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Dinamo Minsk to beat Gorodeya at 8/11

Dinamo Minsk made a slow start to their Belarus Premier League campaign, but the top-four regulars got off the mark against Torpedo last weekend, and they can build on that win against limited opponents on Saturday.

Prior to that game, they had lost 3-2 in the Minsk derby, a defeat in which they conceded three first half goals, although they showed some battling spirit to claw their way back into the game after the break.

That derby loss extended their winless away run to six, but Saturday's opponents offer an ideal opportunity to end their struggles on the road. Gorodeva have lost twice at home already this season and have only scored once in their last four league outings. Back the seven-time champions to bag all three points this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Boevye Lisy to beat Rakety at 4/6

There's no rest for players in the Russia Liga Pro short hockey tournament, and this game is a clash between two teams that have already met twice since Tuesday.

Boevye Lisy have won both of those games, 3-1 on Thursday and 4-2 two days earlier, and go into this match in strong form, with four wins out of four. They also enjoyed a rare day off yesterday, which could give them an additional edge against a Rakety side that has looked inconsistent of late.

Bet 3: Back Natus Vincere to beat Ninjas in Pyjamas at 4/11

The third Dota 2 Major of the current season, ESL One Los Angeles, has been reorganised as a regional online tournament, and the Europe and CIS section promises some fierce competition between some of esports' top teams.

Ninjas in Pyjamas are ranked 26th in the world, 14 places lower than their opponents, and they don't go into this match in great shape. The Sweden-based team have lost four of their last five, including two defeats out of three in this tournament.

Ukrainian team Natus Vincere lost out to Team Secret last time, but have shown the better recent form, with wins over Unique and Chicken Fighters. They also won the last significant meeting with NiP, at The International, last summer, so they look a solid option here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 3/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



