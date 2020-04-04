Saturday Sports Multiple: Back a Soligorsk draw in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Shakhtyor Soligorsk to draw with Neman Grodno at 18/5

Shakhtyor Soligorsk are short priced favourites to beat Neman Grodno in their Belarus Premier League encounter this weekend, but the season has already thrown up a couple of surprises and there could be a touch of value to be had in the draw.

Soligorsk have a strong record on their own patch but they lost their 12-match unbeaten run at home with an opening day defeat to Torpedo, in which they failed to find the net. That will give Saturday's visitors some hope.

Like their opponents, Grodno lost their first game of the new campaign, but a narrow defeat at last season's fourth-placed side Isloch showed some promise and they recorded a 2-0 over Vitebsk last time. Neither of these teams have been prolific scorers in recent times, and the draw looks a good bet here.

Bet 2: Back Rakety to beat Chetyre Romina at Evens

While most sportsmen and women are putting their feet up, Russia's short hockey stars are ploughing through a packed schedule that sees them playing several 30-minute games each week in the Russia Liga Pro.

Chetyre Romina have already played six times since Wednesday, while Rakety will be turning out for the seventh time in four days.

Three of those games have been against Saturday's opponents. Chetyre hold a 2-1 lead on the head-to-head stats, but one of those games was settled by a shootout, so with little to choose between these two, I'm siding with Rakety at longer odds.

Bet 3: Back Machi to beat J-Team at 1/5

The inaugural season of the Pacific Championship Series has been badly disrupted by the pandemic, but esports is better equipped than most sports to battle through and this weekend is Round Six of the League of Legends competition.

Machi were late entrants to the tournament, having earned their spot due to the disbanding of the G-Rex team, and they were understandably slow off the mark, but they had a clean sweep in Week 3 and haven't looked back, recording 10 wins out of 10, including a victory over Filipino rivals Liyab on Friday.

Their fellow Taiwan competitors, J-Team have not fared so well. After showing signs of life in Week 4, they lost all three matches last weekend, putting them at risk of missing out on the play-offs. They can't afford to lose this one, but there seems to be no stopping Machi at the moment, and they are a solid bet.

Total Odds for this multiple: 10/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



