PSG's dynamic wide men can win plenty of corners

Hard to see Abdul Samed escaping withuot a card

A boosted 15/2 Bet Builder from Bad Man Betting

A mouthwatering clash on Saturday evening sees French giants PSG host Lens in a game that has huge connotations when it comes to the Ligue 1 title.

The fact that Lens find themselves in this position with eight games to play is truly remarkable. Just six points separate the away side from the Parisians, and a win here would mean that it's all to play for during the run-in.

Yes, Lens are hardly a big or well known name in the footballing sphere, but this is no walk in the park for PSG.

Forget the title for a second, Champions League football is on the line for the underdogs, and they'll be fighting tooth and nail in a game that should have everything you'll need for a Bet Builder.

Both Teams to Score - Yes

It's the case of the league's best attack against the league's best defence in this one. Of course, that Lens defence is capable of being breached, and the away side score their fair share of goals as well, with 50 in 30 games.

It's a selection that's landed in 50% of PSG's fixtures, and 53% of Lens games this campaign, but it's the history between the two that stands out.

In the five fixtures played between the pair since Lens' promotion in 2020, both teams to score has landed in four of them. You'd perhaps be more worried about a Lens goal here, but in fact, they've scored in all five of these meetings, and their 3-1 win over the league leaders in January is certainly encouraging.

The two sides have failed to score on just four and five occasions respectively this season, and if the reverse fixture is anything to go by, then more goals should be on the cards.

PSG 4+ corners

Lens don't necessarily concede that many corners, but there are a number of factors that could well benefit PSG in this regard.

The Parisians average 5.43 corners per 90 as it is, and their seven corners away at Lens in January certainly makes for good reading. But, it's the game state that really interests me for this selection.

Lens will have their moments for sure, but given the situation that they find themselves in, and PSG's need for a win to distance themselves at the top of the table, I expect that they'll have to soak up pressure throughout.

This is where the pace and direct nature of PSG's wing backs and forwards should come into play. Mbappe, Messi, Mendes, and Hakimi will absolutely look to run at their opponents, and with stats ranging from 3.09 dribbles per 90 to 6.78 dribbles per 90 between the four, Lens could well be forced onto the backfoot, and concede corners as a result.

Salis Abdul Samed to be carded

Undoubtedly, the underdogs will have to put a few fires out over the course of 90 minutes, and fouls are definitely on the cards.

With this in mind, combative midfielder Salis Abdul Samed really does stand out for a booking, and the stats make for great reading.

The Ghanaian was booked in the reverse fixture in January, having made a quite staggering six fouls. That's not an anomaly either. Abdul Samed has been biting at the heels of opponents all season, with an average of 2.43 fouls per 90.

He's up against some tricky customers here as well, in what should be a hotly contested midfield battle. The dynamic Calos Soler draws 1.36 fouls per 90, whilst the likes of Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha combine for 1.39 fouls drawn per 90.

Given the magnitude of the fixture, and Abdul Samed's tendency to go flying into challenges, I don't see how he escapes this without a card.

Kevin Danso 1+ fouls

Kevin Danso is certainly a physical presence, and the Austrian looks a generous price at 1/3 for a foul.

His task up against Mbappe and Messi is already difficult enough, but an average of 1.20 fouls per 90 suggests that the often rash Danso could be in for a long evening.

That PSG front pairing are fouled 1.20 and 1.35 times per 90 respectively, and their quality made an impact back in January as they forced Danso into a foul in the reverse fixture.

Given that the Lens man has committed at least one foul in each of his last four against inferior opposition, the step up in quality that he's set to face on Saturday evening should see him up against it.

Back BTTS-Yes, PSG 4+ Corners, Abdul Samed to be carded, Danso 1+ foul @ 15/2

*To go straight to the Bet Builder on Mobile, just click the 15/2 in yellow box above. To go to the Bet Builder on Desktop, click here.