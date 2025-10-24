Leeds can kick off Matchday 9 with a win over struggling Hammers

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Leeds were beaten at Burnley last weekend, after dominating possession and shots - Burnley only had 31% possession but still beat Leeds.

Leeds are a different outfit at home, at Elland Road, and it was pretty shambolic the way that West Ham fell apart on Monday night at home to Brentford.

They realised there that they've got a massive problem and whether they'd be able to get out of it, I'm not sure. So, because of that atmosphere, I would go for a home win to Leeds this week.

The reason Nuno is at West Ham is because of how poor it was. I'm pretty sure he realises he's got a big job to turn that around.

There's ill feeling towards the owners. You can feel the gripe in the stands; the fans aren't happy with the situation and with the owners. Nuno knows he's got a big job on his hands to fix what's wrong with West Ham.

I guess that's one of the reasons why so many clubs are pressing the panic button this year. They're looking at Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland and for the first time in a while all thinking that those promoted clubs might have what it takes to stay up this year.

Other clubs have reacted to that situation, namely West Ham and Forest.

Alan's Prediction: Leeds Win

Sunderland have been amazing, three wins and a draw at home - I do think that's going to be the key to them this season. It doesn't take a genius to work that out.

They've had an unbelievable start to the season and are in seventh place. I don't see that continuing, but they'll have to enjoy it while it's there, but I think Chelsea might be too much on Saturday.

Alan's Prediction: Chelsea Win

I would hope Newcastle can get back to winning ways at home after what happened in midweek and with the options that Eddie Howe's got, as well as the belief.

They need to go on a bit of a run in the league, and I would hope that starts this weekend. I'm going to be at the game on Saturday. Newcastle should have too much for Fulham.

I don't think Fulham will finish 15th, they'll be around about mid-table - they've had a tough start, but let's hope that tough start continues at the weekend.

Alan's Prediction: Newcastle Win

This is a tough one to call. Last weekend, Man Utd had an amazing result at Liverpool with Brighton deservedly beating Newcastle.

Brighton are a good team, they create chances and look very well organised. I'm going to go for a draw on this one. It might not be a bad result for both clubs

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Liverpool need to stop the rot - the pressures on them hugely. They cannot have another defeat in the league, or their title push might be over. I know that would be early to say that, but that's what it could come down to if they were to be beaten again.

I would expect them to pick up and to be hurting from last weekend's criticism, as well as because of what they did in the Champions League - looking something near to their best, probably their best performance of the season.

Whether Isak's fit and whether he's got decisions to make with regards to Mo Salah or not, we'll have to wait and see.

I would think Liverpool going there after this week, I think they might actually take the points - as tough as it may be.

Alan's Prediction: Liverpool Win

Palace played on Thursday night, in Europe, so with Arsenal playing their game on Tuesday that's a big factor.

Aas good a team as Palace are, as good a forward Mateta is, just looking at Arsenal in midweek and the way they can shift it around with two or three players - they'll have too much for Palace.

The extra days' rest is massive going into such a big game, and it's an away game. I know they don't have to travel and it's in London, but you'd be amazed at how the atmosphere at home can pull you and drag you through.

Alan's Prediction: Arsenal Win

It was a tough start for Villa, but they've turned things around. Maybe the same for Man City, so it's a tough one to call.

Everything depends on Haaland for City, and the way he's scoring goals it's really difficult to go against Man City when he's in the form he's in. But Villa Park will be rocking - it's a tough place to go.

I will go for a score draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

I think Forest have done it early in terms of the change again, but I think that if there's one guy that can go in there, show them up, have them really well organised and go back to some sort of way they used to play last season - it's Sean Dyche.

Having said that, Bournemouth are flying and particularly being at home they will have too much for Forest. They got a result last week at Palace - Kroupi got two on his first start and they were a tad unlucky not to take three points.

Bournemouth will have too much for Forest. It's a tough start for Dyche and his staff, Forest host Porto on Thursday night, but the turnaround for Bournemouth with the whole week to prepare means I'll say home win.

Alan's Prediction: Bournemouth Win

This could be a standout game for Wolves. They have to start getting results and if it doesn't start this weekend, and are beaten at home by Burnley, then you would have to fear the worst.

Burnley will be stubborn and will make it frustrating for them. I'm not convinced with Wolves and I'm not sure they've got enough.

It would be crazy for Wolves to have signed Vitor Pereira on a new contract three or four weeks ago and then sack him. It was supposed to give him a position of confidence, but I imagine they're still shocked and surprised that they're yet to win a game.

The atmosphere may change if Burnley beat them. But I will go with a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Spurs have had to travel, so I guess from that perspective it will be a tough one. Jack Grealish will be back for Everton - they missed him last week at City.

I think with Everton at home it's difficult to go against them, even if it's against a Champions League team. I just think with Spurs playing a hard game in Monaco, then travelling to Everton is tough, so I'm going to go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

