Alan Shearer's Premier League Predictions

Man City and Arsenal fancied for wins before Liverpool host Man United on Super Sunday

We have one of the Premier League's heavyweight clashes on Sunday as defendig champions Liverpool host Manchester United in a game in which both sides could do with winning says Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer. You can read his thoughts on that game and more here.

Matchday 8 commences with a huge game for Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou as rumours continue to swirl regarding his job security at the City Ground. Defeat to Chelsea in Saturday's early kick-off will only increase the speculation on the under pressure boss.

Manchester City will aim to keep their title hopes intact when they host Everton on Saturday afternoon, while title favourites Arsenal are in action at Fulham in the day's evening kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham host Aston Villa in the first of two cracking games on Super Sunday before the big one itself, Liverpool v United. You can get predictions for all 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend from Alan Shearer right here.

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - Saturday 12:30, Live on TNT Sports

This is a massive game for Ange Postecoglou. There's huge pressure on him for obvious reasons. It's a tough one to call but I'll go for a Chelsea win.

Alan's Prediction: Chelsea Win

Brighton v Newcastle - Saturday 15:00

This should be a good game. From my memory there's always goals here. I remember Evan Ferguson getting a hat-trick a couple of years ago. I'll go for a draw here.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Burnley v Leeds - Saturday 15:00

I'll go for a draw because I don't think that's a bad result for either club in this one.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00

Crystal Palace were on the wrong end of the result against Everton, but I'll back them to get back to winning ways at home here.

Alan's Prediction: Crystal Palace Win

Manchester City v Everton - Saturday 15:00

Home win. Everton got a great result against Crystal Palace last time out, but I think Man City will have too much for them.

Alan's Prediction: Man City Win

Sunderland v Wolves - Saturday 15:00

Sunderland have been strong at home. They were poor at Old Trafford, but I'll go for a home win because of the atmosphere that'll be at the Stadium of Light. 

Alan's Prediction: Sunderland Win

Fulham v Arsenal - Saturday 17:30, Live on Sky Sports

In London derby's I usually go for draws but I think Arsenal will be too strong for Fulham. Away win.

Alan's Prediction: Arsenal Win

Tottenham v Aston Villa - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports

That's a tough one. It depends if Ollie Watkins is fit because he pulled out of England duty didn't he. I'll go for a home win. 

Alan's Prediction: Tottenham Win

Liverpool v Manchester United - Sunday 16:30, Live on Sky Sports

It'll be a tough game, but I'll go for a home win. I think Liverpool will get back to winning ways.

Alan's Prediction: Liverpool Win

Ahead of the big game of the weekend Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer has come up with his Liverpool v Manchester United combined XI...

Liv v Utd XI.jpeg

West Ham v Brentford - Monday 20:00, Live on Sky Sports

I'll go for a London Derby draw. I don't think that'd be a great result for West Ham being at home, but I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Now read Alan Shearer on why both Liverpool and United need the win

