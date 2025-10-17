Man City and Arsenal fancied for wins before Liverpool host Man United on Super Sunday

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

This is a massive game for Ange Postecoglou. There's huge pressure on him for obvious reasons. It's a tough one to call but I'll go for a Chelsea win.

Alan's Prediction: Chelsea Win

This should be a good game. From my memory there's always goals here. I remember Evan Ferguson getting a hat-trick a couple of years ago. I'll go for a draw here.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

I'll go for a draw because I don't think that's a bad result for either club in this one.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Crystal Palace were on the wrong end of the result against Everton, but I'll back them to get back to winning ways at home here.

Alan's Prediction: Crystal Palace Win

Home win. Everton got a great result against Crystal Palace last time out, but I think Man City will have too much for them.

Alan's Prediction: Man City Win

Sunderland have been strong at home. They were poor at Old Trafford, but I'll go for a home win because of the atmosphere that'll be at the Stadium of Light.

Alan's Prediction: Sunderland Win

In London derby's I usually go for draws but I think Arsenal will be too strong for Fulham. Away win.

Alan's Prediction: Arsenal Win

That's a tough one. It depends if Ollie Watkins is fit because he pulled out of England duty didn't he. I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Tottenham Win

It'll be a tough game, but I'll go for a home win. I think Liverpool will get back to winning ways.

Alan's Prediction: Liverpool Win

I'll go for a London Derby draw. I don't think that'd be a great result for West Ham being at home, but I'll go for a draw.