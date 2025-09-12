Newcastle to bag first win plus nine other Matchday 4 predictions
The first international break has come and gone so now it's time for clubs up and down the country to show off their deadline day signing as the Premier League returns for Matchday 4.
We have some excellent fixtures to look forward, none more so than the Manchester derby on Super Sunday. But before that huge clash we have another nine games including Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest and their new boss Ange Postecoglou as well as Newcastle trying to get their first win of the season at home to Wolves.
Betfair Ambassador and Premier League legend Alan Shearer has had his say on the changes at Forest, and you can read his exclusive thoughts here, and our man also has a view on every Premier League game on Matchday 4, and you can read them all below...
Arsenal v Nottm Forest - Saturday 12:30, Live on TNT Sports
What a first game for Ange Postecoglou. Incredibly tough. It's a tough one to call but I think Arsenal will just have enough to take the points.
Bournemouth v Brighton - Saturday 15:00
Home win for Bournemouth. It's a tough one to call and it wouldn't surprise me if it's a draw but I'll go for a home win.
Crystal Palace v Sunderland - Saturday 15:00
Sunderland have had a great start to the season by registering two wins, but I think Crystal Palace will take the points here.
Everton v Aston Villa - Saturday 15:00
This is a tricky game to call. Aston Villa haven't had a great start. Everton have been good, and Jack Grealish has been good. Jack's also going up against his old club so I'll go for a home win.
Fulham v Leeds - Saturday 15:00
Home win. I Think Fulham will have a good season and had a good window.
Newcastle v Wolves - Saturday 15:00
All eyes will be on whether one or both new strikers will start for Newcastle. I suspect at least one will, and the crowd will be up for it. It'll be great for people to forget all the Isak talk now that situation is done. I'll go for a Newcastle win.
West Ham v Tottenham - Saturday 17:30, Live on Sky Sports
No one saw the away win coming for West Ham last time out. London Derby here so I'll go for a draw.
Brentford v Chelsea - Saturday 20:00, Live on Sky Sports
I think Chelsea will have enough to nick this one. Derby games are always tight but yeah, Chelsea will just win here.
Burnley v Liverpool - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports
I can only see a Liverpool win to be honest. With the games they've had so far. They've not been great performances but they have been great results. I'll go for an away win.
I think Isak will be on the bench. I'm pretty sure he won't start the game but you may see him for 10/15 minutes and that may be the case for a couple of weeks.
Man City v Man United - Sunday 16:30, Live on Sky Sports
Home win. It's a huge game for both clubs already this season and it always is. But because of what's happened to Man City and the pressure Man United could be under, it's a huge game. I'll go for a home win.
My Man City x Man United combined XI:
Donnaruma
Diogo Dalot
John Stones
Gvardiol
Ait-Nouri
Rodri
Bernardo Silva
Bruno Fernandes
Bryan Mbuemo
Haaland
Doku
