Newcastle to bag first win plus nine other Matchday 4 predictions

What a first game for Ange Postecoglou. Incredibly tough. It's a tough one to call but I think Arsenal will just have enough to take the points.

Alan's Prediction: Arsenal win

Home win for Bournemouth. It's a tough one to call and it wouldn't surprise me if it's a draw but I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Bournemouth win

Sunderland have had a great start to the season by registering two wins, but I think Crystal Palace will take the points here.

Alan's Prediction: Crystal Palace Win

This is a tricky game to call. Aston Villa haven't had a great start. Everton have been good, and Jack Grealish has been good. Jack's also going up against his old club so I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Everton Win

Home win. I Think Fulham will have a good season and had a good window.

Alan's Prediction: Fulham Win

All eyes will be on whether one or both new strikers will start for Newcastle. I suspect at least one will, and the crowd will be up for it. It'll be great for people to forget all the Isak talk now that situation is done. I'll go for a Newcastle win.

Alan's Prediction: Newcastle Win

No one saw the away win coming for West Ham last time out. London Derby here so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

I think Chelsea will have enough to nick this one. Derby games are always tight but yeah, Chelsea will just win here.

Alan's Prediction: Chelsea Win

I can only see a Liverpool win to be honest. With the games they've had so far. They've not been great performances but they have been great results. I'll go for an away win.

I think Isak will be on the bench. I'm pretty sure he won't start the game but you may see him for 10/15 minutes and that may be the case for a couple of weeks.

Alan's Prediction: Liverpool Win

Home win. It's a huge game for both clubs already this season and it always is. But because of what's happened to Man City and the pressure Man United could be under, it's a huge game. I'll go for a home win.

My Man City x Man United combined XI:

Donnaruma

Diogo Dalot

John Stones

Gvardiol

Ait-Nouri

Rodri

Bernardo Silva

Bruno Fernandes

Bryan Mbuemo

Haaland

Doku