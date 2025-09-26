Alan fancies Newcastle to stun Arsenal in Matchday 6

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

I'm still not convinced that all is well at Man United even though confidence should be sky high. Brentford will be tough for them, so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Chelsea need to bounce back and I think they will at home to Brighton. I know Brighton were 2-0 up against Spurs last weekend, but I'll go for a home win here.

Alan's Prediction: Chelsea Win

Crystal Palace have been a bit of a bogey team for Liverpool in the past and I think they've got a good chance to have a really good season, even though they got rid of Eze. I'm going to go for a draw here.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Leeds will be tough at home, but I've been impressed with Bournemouth. I know it wasn't a good game when they played Newcastle, but I'll go for an away win here.

Alan's Prediction: Bournemouth Win

Home win. I can't see anything other than there being one-way traffic here.

Alan's Prediction: Man City Win

It's already a huge game for Ange Postecoglou here. I'll go for a home win. I think Nottingham Forest will beat Sunderland.

Alan's Prediction: Nottm Forest Win

Home win. Wolves are having a shocking time and got stuffed by Leeds last week so I can't see anything other than a win for Tottenham.

Alan's Prediction: Tottenham Win

Tough one. You'd usually expect Aston Villa to win at home but with the manager calling them out at the weekend, it doesn't look as if everything's well. They look leggy already. I'll go for an away win here.

Alan's Prediction: Fulham Win

SuHuge game for two sides that both drew at the weekend. I think with Newcastle at home, I'm going to go with Newcastle to beat Arsenal in a bad-tempered game.

Alan's Prediction: Newcastle Win

The way Everton are, they were really unlucky against Liverpool and with that home crowd here and the way West Ham are at the moment, I'll go for an Everton win.