Alan fancies Newcastle to stun Arsenal in Matchday 6
Liverpool have a five point lead at the top of the Premier League table and the gap between the Reds and Arsenal could grow even further this weekend if Alan Shearer's predictions come true as our man fancies the Gunners to collect zero points when they travel to St James' Park.
Elsewhere the Premier League's record goalscorer fancies routine wins for Tottenham and Man City though he also fancies a few surprise results in Matchday 6.
The weekend commences with Brentford hosting Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime, and despite beating Chelsea last weekend Alan doesn't believe it makes United a good team and that they're still a work in progress. You can read Alan's exclusive thoughts on United and much more ahead of this weekend's action in his latest column here.
-
Premier League legend has picks for every game in Matchday 6
-
Get Shearer's thoughts on all the weekend fixtures
-
Magpies can beat Gunners in feisty Super Sunday clash
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
-
Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Brentford v Manchester United - Saturday 12:30, Live on TNT Sports
I'm still not convinced that all is well at Man United even though confidence should be sky high. Brentford will be tough for them, so I'll go for a draw.
Chelsea v Brighton - Saturday 15:00
Chelsea need to bounce back and I think they will at home to Brighton. I know Brighton were 2-0 up against Spurs last weekend, but I'll go for a home win here.
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Saturday 15:00
Crystal Palace have been a bit of a bogey team for Liverpool in the past and I think they've got a good chance to have a really good season, even though they got rid of Eze. I'm going to go for a draw here.
Leeds v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00
Leeds will be tough at home, but I've been impressed with Bournemouth. I know it wasn't a good game when they played Newcastle, but I'll go for an away win here.
Manchester City v Burnley - Saturday 15:00
Home win. I can't see anything other than there being one-way traffic here.
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland - Saturday 17:30, Live on Sky Sports
It's already a huge game for Ange Postecoglou here. I'll go for a home win. I think Nottingham Forest will beat Sunderland.
Tottenham v Wolves - Saturday 20:00, Live on Sky Sports
Home win. Wolves are having a shocking time and got stuffed by Leeds last week so I can't see anything other than a win for Tottenham.
Aston Villa v Fulham - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports
Tough one. You'd usually expect Aston Villa to win at home but with the manager calling them out at the weekend, it doesn't look as if everything's well. They look leggy already. I'll go for an away win here.
Newcastle v Arsenal - Sunday 16:30, Live on Sky Sports
SuHuge game for two sides that both drew at the weekend. I think with Newcastle at home, I'm going to go with Newcastle to beat Arsenal in a bad-tempered game.
My Newcastle v Arsenal combined XI:
Everton v West Ham - Monday 20:00, Live on Sky Sports
The way Everton are, they were really unlucky against Liverpool and with that home crowd here and the way West Ham are at the moment, I'll go for an Everton win.
Now read Alan Shearer on Man United and Mikel Arteta plus much more
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Championship Tips: Foxes can edge out Baggies on Friday night to commence weekend fixtures
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Brentford v Man Utd: Mbeumo can lead 14/1 Bet Builder on Gtech return
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Saturday Premier League Tips: Five top flight player punts up to 60/1
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Three MD6 bets including Chelsea, Liverpool and Villa
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Kevin Hatchard's European Football Tips: Mbappé can dominate capital clash