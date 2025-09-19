Merseyside derby win for Reds to commence Matchday 5
It feels like a pivotal weekend already in the Premier League with a Merseyside derby, Arsenal hosting Manchester City, and the likes of Ruben Amorim and Graham Potter desperate for a win as they fight to save their jobs.
At the bottom end of the table both Wolves and Aston Villa have excellent opportunities to record their first league wins of the season, while the Premier League's newest boss Ange Postecoglou will be aiming to pick up three points on the road.
The weekend concludes with a blockbuster of a game as second and third favourites for the title, Arsenal and Man City, clash at the Emirates and Alan has had his say on that game, plus given his thoughts on Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool in his exclusive weekly column, which you can read here.
Premier League legend has picks for every game in Matchday 5
Get Shearer's thoughts on all Saturday and Sunday fixtures
Reds fancied to win Merseyside derby but title rivals could drop points
Liverpool v Everton - Saturday 12:30, Live on TNT Sports
Tough one to call but Liverpool at Anfield, won four from four in the league without playing well and Alexander Isak made his debut on Wednesday in the Champions League, so I'll go for a home win.
Brighton v Tottenham - Saturday 15:00
I did the Spurs game in the Champions League on Tuesday. It wasn't a great performance, but it was a great result for Thomas Frank's first game as a Champions League manager. I'll go for a draw here.
Burnley v Nottingham Forest - Saturday 15:00
Any team going to Burnley know what they'll be up against. I think Nottingham Forest are set up to hit teams on the counter and I don't think Ange Postecoglou will change that. I'll go for an away win.
West Ham v Crystal Palace - Saturday 15:00
West Ham desperately need a positive result, and they can't afford a repeat of last weekend. I'll go for a draw.
Wolves v Leeds - Saturday 15:00
It's so tough to call. Wolves looked very light up-front last weekend. They definitely need Strand Larsen back and because Wolves are at home, I'll go for a Wolves win.
Manchester United v Chelsea - Saturday 17:30, Live on Sky Sports
It's a huge game for Ruben Amorim. One where they need to see a huge improvement. They can't be as weak as they were last weekend. I haven't been impressed with anything I've seen from them this year and I don't think that'll change. Chelsea playing in the Champions League could help them, so I'll go for a draw.
Fulham v Brentford - Saturday 20:00, Live on Sky Sports
Another London Derby here. I'll go for a Fulham win.
Bournemouth v Newcastle - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports
Bournemouth have started really well; I've been really impressed. Particularly with the number of players they sold. They sold an entire back four plus the goalkeeper and they look impressive. Eddie Howe going back down to Bournemouth. I'll go for a draw.
Sunderland v Aston Villa - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports
Sunderland have had two great results at home. Aston Villa exited the Carabao Cup in midweek. Villa's form has to change sooner rather than later so I'll go for an away win. Sunderland fans won't like me for that.. they don't like me anyway so it's fine!
Arsenal v Manchester City - Sunday 16:30, Live on Sky Sports
Arsenal were impressive last weekend and had a great win in the Champions League. These games are always incredibly tight, so I'll go for a draw. A draw that will suit Liverpool already so early in the season.
My Arsenal x Man City combined XI:
Donnarumma
Timber
Saliba
Gabriel
Gvardiol
Rice
Rodri
Bernardo Silva
Saka
Haaland
Eze
