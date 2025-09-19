Merseyside derby win for Reds to commence Matchday 5

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Tough one to call but Liverpool at Anfield, won four from four in the league without playing well and Alexander Isak made his debut on Wednesday in the Champions League, so I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Liverpool Win

I did the Spurs game in the Champions League on Tuesday. It wasn't a great performance, but it was a great result for Thomas Frank's first game as a Champions League manager. I'll go for a draw here.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Any team going to Burnley know what they'll be up against. I think Nottingham Forest are set up to hit teams on the counter and I don't think Ange Postecoglou will change that. I'll go for an away win.

Alan's Prediction: Nottm Forest Win

West Ham desperately need a positive result, and they can't afford a repeat of last weekend. I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

It's so tough to call. Wolves looked very light up-front last weekend. They definitely need Strand Larsen back and because Wolves are at home, I'll go for a Wolves win.

Alan's Prediction: Wolves Win

It's a huge game for Ruben Amorim. One where they need to see a huge improvement. They can't be as weak as they were last weekend. I haven't been impressed with anything I've seen from them this year and I don't think that'll change. Chelsea playing in the Champions League could help them, so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Another London Derby here. I'll go for a Fulham win.

Alan's Prediction: Fulham Win

Bournemouth have started really well; I've been really impressed. Particularly with the number of players they sold. They sold an entire back four plus the goalkeeper and they look impressive. Eddie Howe going back down to Bournemouth. I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Sunderland have had two great results at home. Aston Villa exited the Carabao Cup in midweek. Villa's form has to change sooner rather than later so I'll go for an away win. Sunderland fans won't like me for that.. they don't like me anyway so it's fine!

Alan's Prediction: Aston Villa Win

Arsenal were impressive last weekend and had a great win in the Champions League. These games are always incredibly tight, so I'll go for a draw. A draw that will suit Liverpool already so early in the season.

My Arsenal x Man City combined XI:

Donnarumma

Timber

Saliba

Gabriel

Gvardiol

Rice

Rodri

Bernardo Silva

Saka

Haaland

Eze