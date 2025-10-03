Alan Shearer's Premier League Predictions

A Cherries win to commence Matchday 7 before Chelsea host Liverpool

Liverpool are smarting after two defeats on the spin, and it doesn't get any easier as they travel to Chelsea in Saturday's tea-time kick off to face a Blues side that have also lost back-to-back games.

We have Friday night football to commence Matchday 7 as Bournemouth host Fulham, while the Saturday early kick-off promises to be a fascinating affair as Leeds host Tottenham at Elland Road.

Bournemouth v Fulham - Friday 20:00, Live on Sky Sports

Tough one to call but I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Bournemouth Win

Leeds v Tottenham - Saturday 12:30, Live on TNT Sports

With Leeds at home and Tottenham being away in the Champions League, it won't be an easy game. I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Arsenal v Wst Ham - Saturday 15:00

Nuno will make West Ham a lot tighter, but I still think it'll be a home win here. The options that Arsenal now have, the result they got against Newcastle last week and in the Champions League, I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Arsenal Win

Manchester United v Sunderland - Saturday 15:00

Sunderland had a great result last weekend and have made an incredible start to the season. I have no confidence at all in Man United, but I do think they'll beat Sunderland. It also wouldn't surprise me if Sunderland get something and if they do, you'd have to worry for Amorim. Without having any belief whatsoever, I'm just going to say home win.

Alan's Prediction: Manchester United Win

Chelsea v Liverpool - Saturday 17:30, Live on Sky Sports

It's a great game. Liverpool can't lose three on the spin and if Chelsea lose three league games on the spin, Maresca is under huge pressure as well. I'll probably sit on the fence because of the importance of both teams not losing the game. 

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Aston Villa v Burnley - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports

Aston Villa got their much-needed first win last weekend and I think they'll make it very difficult for Burnley. They'll be full of confidence, so I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Aston Villa Win

Everton v Crystal Palace - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports

Crystal Palace are a really good team. They played in Europe on Thursday which will make going to Everton that little bit tougher. With that record they have, they'll be desperate to keep it going so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports

Newcastle's extra 24 hours rest will help them. Forest are struggling and Newcastle are at home after a big Champions League win, so I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Newcastle Win

Wolves v Brighton - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports

Wolves were unlucky last time out but with the way Brighton play it'll be very difficult for them. I'll go for an away win.

Alan's Prediction: Brighton Win

Brentford v Manchester City - Sunday 16:30, Live on Sky Sports

Away win. Brentford will make it tough, but Man City will have too much for them.

Alan's Prediction: Man City Win

