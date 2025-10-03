A Cherries win to commence Matchday 7 before Chelsea host Liverpool

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Tough one to call but I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Bournemouth Win

With Leeds at home and Tottenham being away in the Champions League, it won't be an easy game. I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Nuno will make West Ham a lot tighter, but I still think it'll be a home win here. The options that Arsenal now have, the result they got against Newcastle last week and in the Champions League, I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Arsenal Win

Sunderland had a great result last weekend and have made an incredible start to the season. I have no confidence at all in Man United, but I do think they'll beat Sunderland. It also wouldn't surprise me if Sunderland get something and if they do, you'd have to worry for Amorim. Without having any belief whatsoever, I'm just going to say home win.

Alan's Prediction: Manchester United Win

It's a great game. Liverpool can't lose three on the spin and if Chelsea lose three league games on the spin, Maresca is under huge pressure as well. I'll probably sit on the fence because of the importance of both teams not losing the game.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Aston Villa got their much-needed first win last weekend and I think they'll make it very difficult for Burnley. They'll be full of confidence, so I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Aston Villa Win

Crystal Palace are a really good team. They played in Europe on Thursday which will make going to Everton that little bit tougher. With that record they have, they'll be desperate to keep it going so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's Prediction: Draw

Newcastle's extra 24 hours rest will help them. Forest are struggling and Newcastle are at home after a big Champions League win, so I'll go for a home win.

Alan's Prediction: Newcastle Win

Wolves were unlucky last time out but with the way Brighton play it'll be very difficult for them. I'll go for an away win.

Alan's Prediction: Brighton Win

Away win. Brentford will make it tough, but Man City will have too much for them.