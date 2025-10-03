A Cherries win to commence Matchday 7 before Chelsea host Liverpool
Liverpool are smarting after two defeats on the spin, and it doesn't get any easier as they travel to Chelsea in Saturday's tea-time kick off to face a Blues side that have also lost back-to-back games.
We have Friday night football to commence Matchday 7 as Bournemouth host Fulham, while the Saturday early kick-off promises to be a fascinating affair as Leeds host Tottenham at Elland Road.
Bournemouth v Fulham - Friday 20:00, Live on Sky Sports
Tough one to call but I'll go for a home win.
Leeds v Tottenham - Saturday 12:30, Live on TNT Sports
With Leeds at home and Tottenham being away in the Champions League, it won't be an easy game. I'll go for a draw.
Arsenal v Wst Ham - Saturday 15:00
Nuno will make West Ham a lot tighter, but I still think it'll be a home win here. The options that Arsenal now have, the result they got against Newcastle last week and in the Champions League, I'll go for a home win.
Manchester United v Sunderland - Saturday 15:00
Sunderland had a great result last weekend and have made an incredible start to the season. I have no confidence at all in Man United, but I do think they'll beat Sunderland. It also wouldn't surprise me if Sunderland get something and if they do, you'd have to worry for Amorim. Without having any belief whatsoever, I'm just going to say home win.
Chelsea v Liverpool - Saturday 17:30, Live on Sky Sports
It's a great game. Liverpool can't lose three on the spin and if Chelsea lose three league games on the spin, Maresca is under huge pressure as well. I'll probably sit on the fence because of the importance of both teams not losing the game.
Aston Villa v Burnley - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports
Aston Villa got their much-needed first win last weekend and I think they'll make it very difficult for Burnley. They'll be full of confidence, so I'll go for a home win.
Everton v Crystal Palace - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports
Crystal Palace are a really good team. They played in Europe on Thursday which will make going to Everton that little bit tougher. With that record they have, they'll be desperate to keep it going so I'll go for a draw.
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports
Newcastle's extra 24 hours rest will help them. Forest are struggling and Newcastle are at home after a big Champions League win, so I'll go for a home win.
Wolves v Brighton - Sunday 14:00, Live on Sky Sports
Wolves were unlucky last time out but with the way Brighton play it'll be very difficult for them. I'll go for an away win.
Brentford v Manchester City - Sunday 16:30, Live on Sky Sports
Away win. Brentford will make it tough, but Man City will have too much for them.
