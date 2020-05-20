Vincy Premier League Betting: Cricket has lift off once again

First tournament since pandemic

Cricket-starved fans have an unlikely opportunity to gorge themselves until their bails burst with the start of the Vincy T10 Premier League from Friday.

With the sport in storage because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vincy, as it is likely to popularly known, will provide a much-needed fillip with matches streamed live with no charge.

Indeed, with three games a day for its nine-day duration it's like going from cold turkey to having the good stuff pumped intravenously.

Negotiating a tournament in such rapid time will not be easy for punters. There are few star names although the quality of the cricket is likely to take many by surprise with windball, the Caribbean version of cricket with a stick and taped ball, responsible for producing fantastic hitting and skilled bowlers.

Players were recruited by a draft held on May 11 and the majority are comprised of the island's NLA Neil Williams T20 and the NLA Premier Division, a one-day league. Three West Indies players - Obed McCoy, Sunil Ambris and Kesrick Williams - were signed as marquee players.

It will also be the first tournament at which players are unable to use saliva on the ball. The games will not be played behind closed doors and will be open to fans; there are no government restrictions in place, with just 17 recorded cases in the country.

How does it work?

There are six franchises. Each franchise will play each other three times in a league campaign. The top four will qualify for the semi-finals.

All the matches will be played at the same venue - the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex - with the first game of the day starting at 1.30pm.

What do we know about the venue?

There have been six T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale between June 2013 and September 2014. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 111-tie/101-2/92-2(first three all women's matches WI v NZ)/135-1/152-2/81-2.

Previously in T10 leagues there has been a significant toss bias. The chaser has a win rate of close to 60% with teams struggling to decipher a good score as the format beds in. How this will play out on pitches taking heavy wear and tear over a short timeframe remains to be seen.

Who are the favourites?

Betfair Sportsbook make the Grenadine Divers, who boast McCoy as their talisman, 10/3 jollies but they have already shifted prices around. The Salt Pond Breakers had initially been installed as the 3/1 favourites but have drifted to 7/2. Ambris, the Windies opener, is expected to light a fire at the start of their innings.

Williams, something of a Mr Reliable for top bowler honours in T20, is the main man for Botanic Gardens Rangers. Williams is international class and takes a wicket every 13 balls.

Players to look out for include Lindon James, the explosive hitter for outsiders Dark View Explorers. James smashed 363 runs in seven matches at an insane strike rate of 186 in last year's T20 competition. He has a career strike rate of 151 over 23 matches.

The Explorers could be the most destructive batting unit with Cody Horne also in their line-up off the back of a destructive season - a strike rate of 167.

Grenadines Divers 10/3

Coach Ian Allen

Marquee Obed McCoy

One to watch Asif Hooper

Squad Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel



Botanic Gardens Rangers 7/2

Coach Nixon McLean

Marquee Kesrick Williams

One to watch Romel Currency

Squad Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles

Salt Pond Breakers 7/2

Coach Olanzo Jackson

Marquee Sunil Ambris

One to watch Delorn Johnson

Squad Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas

La Soufriere Hikers 4/1

Coach Irvin Warrican

Marquee Desron Maloney

One to watch Dean Browne

Squad Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

Fort Charlotte Strikers 9/2

Coach Kenroy Martin

Marquee Keron Cottoy

One to watch Rasheed Frederick

Squad Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

Dark View Explorers 6/1

Coach Bertram Stapleton

Marquee Lindon James

One to watch Cody Horne

Squad Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte

