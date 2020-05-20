Vincy Premier League Betting: Cricket has lift off once again
Ed Hawkins tells you everything you need to know for the T10 league, which starts Friday, from squads, trends and players to watch...
"With three games a day for its nine-day duration it's like going from cold turkey to having the good stuff pumped intravenously"
First tournament since pandemic
Cricket-starved fans have an unlikely opportunity to gorge themselves until their bails burst with the start of the Vincy T10 Premier League from Friday.
With the sport in storage because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vincy, as it is likely to popularly known, will provide a much-needed fillip with matches streamed live with no charge.
Indeed, with three games a day for its nine-day duration it's like going from cold turkey to having the good stuff pumped intravenously.
Negotiating a tournament in such rapid time will not be easy for punters. There are few star names although the quality of the cricket is likely to take many by surprise with windball, the Caribbean version of cricket with a stick and taped ball, responsible for producing fantastic hitting and skilled bowlers.
Players were recruited by a draft held on May 11 and the majority are comprised of the island's NLA Neil Williams T20 and the NLA Premier Division, a one-day league. Three West Indies players - Obed McCoy, Sunil Ambris and Kesrick Williams - were signed as marquee players.
It will also be the first tournament at which players are unable to use saliva on the ball. The games will not be played behind closed doors and will be open to fans; there are no government restrictions in place, with just 17 recorded cases in the country.
How does it work?
There are six franchises. Each franchise will play each other three times in a league campaign. The top four will qualify for the semi-finals.
All the matches will be played at the same venue - the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex - with the first game of the day starting at 1.30pm.
What do we know about the venue?
There have been six T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale between June 2013 and September 2014. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 111-tie/101-2/92-2(first three all women's matches WI v NZ)/135-1/152-2/81-2.
Previously in T10 leagues there has been a significant toss bias. The chaser has a win rate of close to 60% with teams struggling to decipher a good score as the format beds in. How this will play out on pitches taking heavy wear and tear over a short timeframe remains to be seen.
Who are the favourites?
Betfair Sportsbook make the Grenadine Divers, who boast McCoy as their talisman, 10/3 jollies but they have already shifted prices around. The Salt Pond Breakers had initially been installed as the 3/1 favourites but have drifted to 7/2. Ambris, the Windies opener, is expected to light a fire at the start of their innings.
Williams, something of a Mr Reliable for top bowler honours in T20, is the main man for Botanic Gardens Rangers. Williams is international class and takes a wicket every 13 balls.
Players to look out for include Lindon James, the explosive hitter for outsiders Dark View Explorers. James smashed 363 runs in seven matches at an insane strike rate of 186 in last year's T20 competition. He has a career strike rate of 151 over 23 matches.
The Explorers could be the most destructive batting unit with Cody Horne also in their line-up off the back of a destructive season - a strike rate of 167.
Grenadines Divers 10/3
Coach Ian Allen
Marquee Obed McCoy
One to watch Asif Hooper
Squad Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel
Botanic Gardens Rangers 7/2
Coach Nixon McLean
Marquee Kesrick Williams
One to watch Romel Currency
Squad Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles
Salt Pond Breakers 7/2
Coach Olanzo Jackson
Marquee Sunil Ambris
One to watch Delorn Johnson
Squad Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas
La Soufriere Hikers 4/1
Coach Irvin Warrican
Marquee Desron Maloney
One to watch Dean Browne
Squad Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain
Fort Charlotte Strikers 9/2
Coach Kenroy Martin
Marquee Keron Cottoy
One to watch Rasheed Frederick
Squad Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams
Dark View Explorers 6/1
Coach Bertram Stapleton
Marquee Lindon James
One to watch Cody Horne
Squad Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte
***
