La Soufriere Hikers v Fort Charlotte Strikers: Strikers have to bat first

La Soufriere Hikers v Fort Charlotte Strikers

Friday 29 May, 13:30

TV: live on YouTube (search LSH v FCS)

Hikers motoring

The Hikers could be considered the form team in the tournament. After inflicting the first defeat on the Salt Pond Breakers, they had little trouble in swatting away Botanic Gardens Rangers by eight wickets on Thursday.

It was such an easy win that it reinforced the huge gulf between them and the Breakers and everybody else. Bowling first, Hikers pair Othneil Lewis and Kimson Dalzell combined to take five wickets between them for just 23 runs. Lewis has seven wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 6.21. At 22, it will be interesting to see where his career goes from here.

In the 'chase', Hikers got home with eight wickets and 16 balls to spare. They are a solid batting unit and don't rely on one or two standout hitters. This time Desron Maloney and Dillon Douglas finished the job.

Probable XI S Browne (wkt), Harry, Douglas, Maloney, Hackshaw, Cain, Lewis, Williams, Haywood, Ken Dalzell, Kim Dalzell

Bellingly blitz

Fort Charlotte Strikers had to wait until their penultimate game to get their first win of the season. It's all far too little, far too late as they are guaranteed to finish bottom of the pile with a whoppingly inferior net run rate to Dark View Explorers and Grenadine Divers.

The win was set up by Olanzo Bellingly, playing only his third match and opening the batting. His 32 from 18 balls propelled Strikers to 92. Unfortunately he retired hurt and is now a doubt. Gidron Pope skippered instead of Keron Cottoy.

Pope had a disappointing return with the bat again but 26 runs from 10 balls by Ronald Scott ensured momentum was not lost. Three wickets for Chelson Stowe stifled Explorers while Kirton Lavia continued his fine form with one for just seven runs.

Possible XI S Williams, Bellingly, Pope, Lavia Scott, Walters, Frederick, Jordan, Cottoy, Stowe, Spencer.

Heavy bias

The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) at the Vale so far read: 79-2/92-1/92-1/105-2/80-2/103-1/101-1/73-2/98-1/86-1/84-1/104-1/132-1/114-1/104-1/66-2/88-1/109-1/75-2/70-2/68-2.

There is a 66.6% toss bias for the side batting first. This is interesting because pre-tournament, there was a 67% toss bias for the chaser in all previous T10s. The trend buster has to be the wicket, which has seen three matches a day now and must surely be making it tougher for the chaser. For innings runs, Hikers will be poushing for nine an over.

In T10's short history scores of 100 are enough 60% of the time. But bust 110 and a team wins 80% of the time. But in the Vincy bust 84 and you win 100% of the time.

Before this competition there had been six T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale between June 2013 and September 2014. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 111-tie/101-2/92-2(first three all women's matches WI v NZ)/135-1/152-2/81-2.

Strikers chunky

Hikers, who need a win to stand a chance of topping the table, are [1.50]. Strikers are [2.92].

We're not sure there's anything but pride at stake for either team. Hikers would probably not wish to risk momentum but for Strikers it's just a hit.

Still, the price on Hikers is not in our range and if Strikers get the chance to bat first against an attack which has been costly on occasion there's enough roon in their price for a trade.

There is the possibility of rain around before play but it is not expected to impact on overs.



Cricket...Only Bettor: The trends and key stats for the Vincy Premier League





