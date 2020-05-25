Grenadine Divers v Dark View Explorers: Hooper holds the key

Grenadine Divers v Dark View Explorers

Monday 25 May 17:30

TV: live on YouTube (search GD v DVE)

Hooper shines

The Divers are one win from three but that success did come in their last outing - against Fort Charlottle Strikers - so they are at least heading in the right direction.

That win was provided by an extraordinary performance from Asif Hooper. Hooper, opening the batting, made 59 from 36 (including three sixes) to propel Divers to 113. He then opened the bowling with his two overs costing just eight runs. Essentially, he almost beat the Strikers on his own.

Pacer Razine Browne wasn't too shabby, either with three wickets. Marquee player Obed McCoy was pricey with one for 30 and they may want more from their star man.

Probable XI S Browne, Hooper, Harper, R Pierre, Pope, Latchman, McCoy, R Browne, R Richards, G Whyllie

Explorers have problems

Dark View Explorers are also one from three but they were well-beaten by Botanic Garden Rangers on Sunday as their batting once again disappointed.

Set 105 to win they never recovered from an onslaught from Kesrick Williams, the West Indies international. Skipper Lindon James was knocked over in the first over and the game was up. Despite 40 from Deron Greaves, who Williams returned to remove, Explorers were never close to being up with the required rate.

Having conceded 109 and 104 against the Rangers and Hikers respectively, pre-tournament concerns about bowling depth are being realised. Pacer Darius Martin is probably the exception to that as he has impressed and was threatening once again versus Rangers.

Probable XI Greaves, James (wkt), Joseph, Thomas, Horne, Hoyte, Strough, Hooper, Joseph, S Williams, Martin

Pitch changed up?



Day three was the first day of the tournament that bowlers in all three matches were put to the sword. That gives the scores a topsy-turvy look. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) at the Vale so far read: 132-1/114-1/104-1/66-2/88-1/109-1/75-2/70-2/68-2.

Could be a blip. But we'll have to wait and see. The rationale mind will reckon that a wicket that is getting plenty of wear and tear with three matches a day will, at some point, get slower and lower. Until we can be sure it's hard to play the innings runs but there's plenty of time on our side with games coming thick and fast.

Before this competition there had been six T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale between June 2013 and September 2014. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 111-tie/101-2/92-2(first three all women's matches WI v NZ)/135-1/152-2/81-2.

Toss important

The Divers and Explorers can't be separated at [1.94] on the match odds market on the exchange and that looks about right with punters looking to the toss for guidance.

Weather could also be a factor. Rain is expected before the off and it will be interesting to see if that makes the pitch more glassy, quicker for the pacers. The Explorers would prefer some life in the pitch to assist their strokemakers and reduce the influence of spinner Hooper.

With neither side particularly trustworthy at this stage it might make sense to have a nibble and skinny odds in-play during the first-innings as we expect the bat-first hoodoo in the format to be a factor.

