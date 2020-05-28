Fort Charlotte Strikers v Dark View Explorers: Trade on stinkers only option

Fort Charlotte Strikers v Dark View Explorers

Thursday 28 May, 13:30

TV: live on YouTube (search FCS v DVE)

Strikers struck out

Good old reliable Strikers. Beaten for the sixth time out of sixth against Grenadine Divers on Wednesday, it is possible that they are getting worse not better as the tournament progresses. Probably because they have nothing to play for.

Against Divers their bowlers went round the park for 103 with Keron Cottoy expensive for his two overs and Sylvan Spencer mercilessly taken off after going for 17. They bowled 15 wides, which says a lot about their skill and nous.

With the bat they were never in the hunt. Not that they tried to be. Only Gidron Pope and Kirton Lavia struck at more than 100 but no way near fast enough anyway. Cottoy, again, was a disaster with the bat.

Probable XI Pope, R Williams, S Williams, K Lavia, Cottoy, Stowe, Walters, Jordan, Fredericks, K Williams, Spencer

Williams to the rescue

With two wins from six, Dark View Explorers are in a battle, it would appear, with the Grenadine Divers for the final spot to qualify for the semi-finals. Playing Strikers in this funk should be good timing.

They need to get their own house in order, though. They were outclassed by Botanic Gardens Strikers despite posting what should have been a challenging 80 off their allotted ten overs. Deron Graves and Lindon James, who has now demoted himself to No 4 after failing to match his T20 strike rates, briefly threatened to go big.

The bowling unit never looked like getting a grip on the game and Rangers strolled home for the loss of just two wickets with eight balls to spare.

Probable XI Greaves, Hooper, Thomas, James, Horne, Barnum, S Williams, Edwards, Matthews, Strough, Joseph

The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) at the Vale so far read: 105-2/80-2/103-1/101-1/73-2/98-1/86-1/84-1/104-1/132-1/114-1/104-1/66-2/88-1/109-1/75-2/70-2/68-2.

In T10's short history scores of 100 are enough 60% of the time. But bust 110 and a team wins 80% of the time. More than 80 in this tournament had been enough in the Vincy 100% of the time before Wednesday.

Before this competition there had been six T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale between June 2013 and September 2014. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 111-tie/101-2/92-2(first three all women's matches WI v NZ)/135-1/152-2/81-2.



Cheeky Strikers trade

Strikers are out to [2.50] to break their duck with Explorers [1.60]. That is the biggest gulf we have seen in the tournament thus far and suggests that we're likely to see the La Soufriere Hikers go sub [1.60] when they meet Strikers tomorrow.

Until then, punters are left with the conundrum of wondering whether Strikers, beaten by Explorers on day one by eight wickets, are that bad. Or, indeed, whether Explorers are that good. The latter is easier to answer: of course not.

To be such a price in this format requires a team to have ability, planning and determination. We have seen none of that from the Explorers so it is relatively simple to reckon the value call is a wager on Strikers.

We wouldn't advise letting it run, though. Try to to take a profit as soon as their price dips if they bat first thanks to a few lusty blows.