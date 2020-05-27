Dark View Explorers v Botanic Gardens Rangers: Repeat dose for Explorers

Dark View Explorers v Botanic Gardens Rangers

Wednesday 27 May 15:30

TV: live on YouTube (search DVE v BGR)

Explorers still alive

The Dark View Explorers are probably involved in a two-way tussle for the final play-off spot with Grenadine Divers. They could badly do with a morale-boosting success against the Rangers here after a predictable defeat by Salt Pond Breakers on Tuesday.

It wasn't really a contest as the gulf between the Breakers and everyone else was exposed again. Eight wickets was the margin of defeat. A total of 73 was never going to be enough for the Explorers, who have had batting issues throughout.

Lindon James top scored with 40 but we're still waiting for a game-changing innings from the marquee man. A strike rate in the 140s sounds good but the key batters need to be looking at the 180 mark in this format.

Probable XI Greaves, James (wkt), Joseph, Thomas, Horne, Hoyte, Strough, Hooper, Joseph, S Williams, Martin

Williams to the rescue

Rangers are steady in their pursuit of a semi-final spot. It's now about trying to make sure they avoid the Breakers in the last four.

The sort of nerve they showed in defeating Strikers on Tuesday will help. A major upset looked on the cards with Rangers struggling to defend 102. But their marquee player, Kesrick Williams, returned in the nick of time to swing the match their way. He castled Sealroy Williams just as he threatened to take them home.

After an indifferent start, Williams is beginning to find form. Just as well because we do have doubts about their bowling. Nigel Small, for example, looks a passenger and he is back in the XI proving expensive again.

Probable XI Shallow, Browne, Currency, Abraham, K Williams, K Dember, O Williams, N Small, R Williams, Charles, Morris

Eight an over the target

The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) at the Vale so far read: 101-1/73-2/98-1/86-1/84-1/104-1/132-1/114-1/104-1/66-2/88-1/109-1/75-2/70-2/68-2.

We have a significant burgeoning toss bias it would seem, bucking the trend for T10 matches historically (67% before this tournament began). And it surely has to be down to the wear and tear on a pitch which is being used three times a day. Under pressure, the chaser is getting bogged down on a slow surface.

In T10's short history scores of 100 are enough 60% of the time. But bust 110 and a team wins 80% of the time. More than 80 in this tournament has been enough in the Vincy 100% of the time.

Before this competition there had been six T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale between June 2013 and September 2014. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 111-tie/101-2/92-2(first three all women's matches WI v NZ)/135-1/152-2/81-2.

Rangers need to bat first

Rangers should have too much for the Explorers but the toss is key. This is why the two are close in the betting. Explorers are [2.18] and Rangers [1.81].

If Explorers were to win the toss and bat first it could become a choice affair. The Rangers price would probably hold if it went their way.

As ever, we're looking for a push-up on price. A few mistimed shots here or there or a circumspect start could give us Rangers at [1.90]. That is the price we are looking for and one that should win given Explorers' consistently flaky batting. In the previous meeting, Rangers defended 104 without a worry.

