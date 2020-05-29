Botanic Garden Rangers v Grenadine Divers: Divers are still alive

Botanic Garden Rangers v Grenadine Divers

Friday 29 May 15.30

TV: live on YouTube (search BGR v GD)

Rangers taking it easy

Botanic Garden Rangers will finish third regardless of what happens in this match. It means they will avoid Salt Pond Breakers, if they hold on to top spot, in the semi-final.

Still, Rangers probably don't mind who they play considering the Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers, hot on their heels in second, have both beaten them out of sight. Hikers barely broke sweat in chasing Rangers' 79 for the loss of two wickets and with 16 balls to spare.

Against the league's lesser lights, Rangers look a decent team with Kesrick Williams a boss. For example, they have passed 100 twice and chased without a fear. This contest will all depend on how much they want to win.

Probable XI Shallow, Browne, Currency, Abraham, K Williams, K Dember, O Williams, N Small, R Williams, Charles, Morris

Divers miss out again

The Divers have won only twice all season. But as we have consistently said, they have some good individual performers and should be doing better.

On Thursday this was proved when they ran Salt Pond Breakers mighty close. Their bowlers had done superbly to prevent a Breakers batting line-up, which has been fearsome, from cutting loose and a target of 93 at the break would have seen them content. Once again, spinner Asif Hooper produced a mesmerising display and Obed McCoy was on the money.

Hooper then cut loose from the opening slot and they were up with the rate. Unfortunately, it will go down as another game they really should have won. The loss of Alex Samuel in the seventh over seemed to drain confidence.

Possible XI Harper, Hooper, Samuel, R Pierre, S Browne, R Richards, McCoy, Whyllie, S Roberts, R Browne, B Browne.

Heavy bias

The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) at the Vale so far read: 79-2/92-1/92-1/105-2/80-2/103-1/101-1/73-2/98-1/86-1/84-1/104-1/132-1/114-1/104-1/66-2/88-1/109-1/75-2/70-2/68-2.

There is a 66.6% toss bias for the side batting first. This is interesting because pre-tournament, there was a 67% toss bias for the chaser in all previous T10s. The trend buster has to be the wicket, which has seen three matches a day now and must sure-ly be making it tougher for the chaser.

In T10's short history scores of 100 are enough 60% of the time. But bust 110 and a team wins 80% of the time. But in the Vincy bust 84 and you win 100% of the time. If Gardens Rangers bat first we may look for a lay of 90 or more because this Divers attack has plenty of nous.

Before this competition there had been six T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale between June 2013 and September 2014. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 111-tie/101-2/92-2(first three all women's matches WI v NZ)/135-1/152-2/81-2.

Strikers chunky

The [1.71] about a Rangers team which has no need to win and comes into the game off the back of a demoralising defeat might just be one of the worst prices we've seen in the tournament.

Divers, of course, do need to win. Victory would guarantee a semi-final spot. Their strength is bowling with Hooper leading the way with an economy rate of 6.2, Razie Browne on 7.1 and McCoy on 7.7. If those three stick to form Rangers could find it tricky. The toss, however, is key and we couldn't countenance a Divers bet unless they were defending a target.

