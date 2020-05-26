Botanic Garden Rangers v Fort Charlotte Strikers: Pope must fly

Botanic Gardens Rangers v Fort Charlotte Strikers

Tuesday 26 May, 17:30

TV: live on YouTube (search GD v DVE)

Rangers come unstuck

Botanic Gardens Rangers came up against the form team in the early stages of the Vincy T10 Premier League on Monday. And they were found wanting.

In the end, the difference between the teams was probably down a match-up. Sunil Ambris of the Breakers against Kesrick Williams.

Marquee player against marquee player. And it was Ambris who came out on top with Williams, his West Indian pacer team-mate proving expensive (12 an over) and wicketless.

Still, a target of 105 was hardly eye-watering. Rangers got nowhere near. They managed just 55 for seven. Joey Welcome's innings of three from 17 balls was particularly extraordinary. Only the opposition will be pleased to see him in future.

Probable XI Shallow, Browne, Currency, Abraham, K Williams, K Dember, O Williams, N Small, R Williams, Charles, Morris

Beaten again

The Strikers are nothing if not consistent. They recorded their fourth-straight defeat in the competition as La Soufriere Hikers took the spoils.

At the break, Strikers would have fancied their chances. They had bowled with reasonable discipline to restrict the Hikers to 84. Ray Jordan's two ovetrs cost just ten and Keron Cottoy produced the sort of spell that they have been crying out for - one for seven off his 12 balls.

Alas, Cottoy couldn't replicate his form with the bat. He combined with Gidron Pope to pile pressure on his team-mates in the chase. Cottoy managed one and Pope wasted eigt balls for his three. They never recovered despite the best efforts of Renrick Williams who blasted 22 off 14.

Probable XI Pope, Scott, R Williams, Stowe, Cottoy, Lavia, Walters, Fredericks, S Williams, Ray, Jordan

Trend busting

The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) at the Vale so far read: 86-1/84-1/104-1/132-1/114-1/104-1/66-2/88-1/109-1/75-2/70-2/68-2.

The trend for chasers dominating in this format (67% before a ball was bowled) is well on the way to be being busted. A significant factor in that sequence is a wearing pitch (remember, Arnos Vale is the only venue). Plus we must not discount the fact that Breakers and Hikers appear to be significantly better than everyone else.

In T10's short history scores of 100 are enough 60% of the time. Bust 110 and a team wins 80% of the time. Before this competition there had been six T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale between June 2013 and September 2014. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 111-tie/101-2/92-2(first three all women's matches WI v NZ)/135-1/152-2/81-2.

Risk Strikers

Despite that heavy defeat by the Breakers, the Rangers are as skinny as [1.75] to beat the [2.40] Strikers. The market has well and truly made up its mind that Strikers are a poor team.

It is tough to make a case for a nibble, then, on Strikers, not least because it is harder to justify now the toss bias edge on a chase appears to be incorrect. If you must bet taking a big chunk of the big Charlotte price if they bat first could provide an opportunity for a trade.

Keep your fingers crossed that Gidron Pope can start to motor. Ten an over is not unsurmountable for the line-up and if they manage that you have a big percentage on your side.

