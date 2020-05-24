Botanic Garden Rangers v Dark View Explorers: Not so intrepid Explorers

Botanic Gardens Rangers v Dark View Explorers

Sunday 24 May 13.30

TV: live on YouTube (search BGD v DVE)

Rangers off the mark

Botanic Gardens Rangers got their season up and running with victory over Grenadine Divers on Saturday. It as a much-needed boost after their insipid effort on day one. And who'd have thought that opening the bowling with Kesrick Williams, the best pacer in the tournament, would have paid off? And bowling him for his full allocation, too?

Williams, alongside off-spinner Kenneth Dembe rut them in command early on against the Divers. Between them, the pair conceded 13 runs from four overs. The game was up. Nigel Small was wayward again, though, and Rangers may look to tweak their XI with him missing out.

A target of 67 never looked in doubt once Hyron Shallow found his range. His 36 came off just 17 balls and included three sixes.

Probable XI Shallow, Browne, Currency, Abraham, K Williams, K Dember, O Williams, N Small, R Williams, Charles, Morris

Explorers slow

The Explorers are one win from two after they fell short of a stiff target of 110 against La Soufriere Hikers. Despite a fast start thanks to Lindon James and Derron Greaves putting on 54 for the first wicket in the sixth over, they failed to accelerate.

Indeed, the six-run margin of defeat flattered Explorers somewhat as they were never really in the hunt at the death. James will wonder why he was unable to put his foot down to get them home.

With the ball they missed the control and guile of Sealron Williams. So effective against the Fort Charlotte Strikers in game one, he was taken off after conceding nine off his first. Quick Darius Martin continued to impress, however, with only 14 runs coming from his two.

Probable XI Greaves, Joseph, James (wkt), Thomas, Horne, Hoyte, Strough, Hooper, Joseph, S Williams, Martin

Nine an over the target

Fast scoring and acceleration remains tricky for batters on a slow Arnos Vale surface. And we're beginning to build a picture of what a good score is batting first with six matches completed. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 66-2/88-1/109-1/75-2/70-2/68-2.

At this stage, then, as discussed before the second round of matches, nine an over should be the run rate target batting first. It will be very interesting to see whether teams cotton on to that when we are another six matches down.

Before this competition there had been six T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale between June 2013 and September 2014. The first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 111-tie/101-2/92-2(first three all women's matches WI v NZ)/135-1/152-2/81-2.

Rangers could have spin edge

The Rangers are [1.84] favourites with Explorers [1.94]. If the market settles with the jolly price as the guide we can expect in the region of [2.10] about Explorers.

At that price, they would only be a bet if the toss was in their favour as we expect the historic chasing bias in the format to hold for a little while yet.

But it is easy to see why Rangers are favourites. Williams being utilised correctly is a major boost for their chances and if they can bank two miserly overs from him, they would be well-suited to try to find six overs of spin. The issue with that is Small, who looks a weak link.



