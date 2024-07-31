The Hundred Tips Matches Nine and Ten: Phoenix search for inspiration with Livingstone

Rockets on a roll

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix

Thursday 1 August, 18.35

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix team news

Rockets could have Joe Root available but he shouldn't get in this XI. Finding room for Jordan Thompson against Originals proved a masterstroke as he defended six off five at the death in a thriller. They are two wins from two.

Probable XI: Lyth, Banton, Hales, Hain, Powell, Rashid, Imad, Thompsn, Gregory, L Wood, Cook

Phoenix could be boosted by the availability of England's Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett. Their batting is in need of a boost and simple swap out for one of Aneurin Donald and Rishi Patel would make sense. Chris Woakes could be given extra time off, though. if not, Smith probably opens.

Possible XI: Duckett, Patel/Donald, Smith, Livingstone, Moeen, Mousley, Bethell, Abbott, Fuller, Southee, Milne

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix pitch report

Five of the 12 in The Hundred at Trent Bridge have seen first-innings scores bust 155.5. But why would they not prepare a road for that batting and a strong bowling attack which can cope? Let's wait and see what the pitch does before we get involved. We expect a par line in the low 150s.

Rockets are 1.768/11 favourites with Phoenix 2.305/4. That is exactly what we would have expected after Rockets came from behind to beat Originals in a low-scoring game. It was such a superb win for Rockets that one gets the feeling that it could give them tremendous impetus.

Phoenix are searching for inspiration. Perspiration got them over the line in a tight one against Spirit. Man for man there is little to choose between the teams. But Rockets look to have the method.

Adam Lyth has been pushed out to 4/15.00. We know he wins at a rate of 30% in the last two competitons plus this one. He has had a slow start but surely we have to keep faith? We do like Thompson at 35s with the bat, though, if we see another middle- to lower-order winner. He is also too big to win top bowler for TR. He wins at bang on 25% and with death duty he makes sense at 4/15.00. For Phoenix we're in the same boat with Liam Livingstone who is rated at 7/24.50 (or 22%) and we know he returns at 28%.

Recommended Bet Back Jordan Thompson top Rockets bowler SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Liam Livingstone top Phoenix bat SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Adam Lyth top Rockets bat SBK 4/1

London Spirit v Welsh Fire

Thursday 1 August, 14.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

London Spirit v Welsh Fire team news

Zak Crawley is out for Spirit in a desperate blow for their hopes. Potentially having Ollie Pope isn't quite the same swank. He could replace Daniel Bell-Drummond, though.

Probable XI: Pope, Rossington, Pepper, Lawrence, Higgins, Hetmyer, Russell, Dawson, Ellis, Stone, Worrall

Fire should have Haris Rauf and Matt Henry available after the end of the MLC. Surely both play. It would be harsh on Jake Ball, for example, who took three wickets against Oval but you don't pay guys like Henry and Rauf to sit on the bench.

Possible XI: Bairstow, Kohler-Cadmore, J Clarke, Abell, Phillips, Wells, Willey, Payne, Rauf, Henry, Crane,

London Spirit v Welsh Fire pitch report

More than 160 in the first dig was busted three out of four first-innings at Lord's last season. Spirit's 127 was chased in very tight game v Phoenix. This has an unders feel, particularly if Spirit were to bat first. The mark may be 148.5.

This one was pencilled in as a choice affair. But Spirit at 1.748/11 has to rank as an early contender for the one of the worst prices of the competition.

Fire are up and down but their bowling attack, if available, looks superb. They have to be considered the superior team and 2.226/5 is a wager.

Recommended Bet Back Welsh Fire EX 2.2

Two straightforward bets here. We stick with Adam Rossington who is too big at 5/16.00 for an opener, let alone one with a win rate of 30%. And we also go back in again on Glenn Phillips for top Fire bat at an outstanding 11/112.00. It would be remiss not to take the 4/15.00 about Haris Rauf taking most Fire wickets. It's bizarre he's not favourite.

Recommended Bet Back Haris Rauf top Fire bowler SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Adam Rossington top Spirit bat SBK 5/1

Recommended Bet Back Glenn Phillips top Fire bat SBK 11/1

