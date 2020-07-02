St Lucia T10 Blast Day Ten Tips: Sammy back to boost Lions

Soufriere Suplhir City Stars v South Castries Lions

Thursday 30 June 17:30

TV: live on Dream 11 Fan App/YouTube

Lions roaring

Suplhir have lost three out of three. In a tournament where the Leatherbacks and Bay Royals are stinking the place out, it could be that the Sulphir are the worst of the lot.

Despite a heavy toss bias in favour of the side batting first, they have managed to lose all three with a target to defend. That's quite an achievement.

Probable Sulphir XI J Sylvester, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, S Mesmain, K Gassie, D Monrose, D Didier, W Prospere, S Pamphile, B Tisson, K Prospere

The Lions are, finally, at full strength. Daren Sammy has settled his dispute with the organisers a game after Johnson Charles did the same. They should now comfortably go on to contest the final. Surely only the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters can stop them?

Sammy starred on Wednesday as the Clay Pots were beaten by 40 runs. He hit 40 from 22 balls but didn't bowl. Didn't need to. Tarrick Edward and Tonius Simon both took two wickets.

Probable Lions XI J Charles, A Antoine, T Simon, C Callendar, D Sammy, X Gabriel, M Monrose, A Joseph, N Leo, D Baptise, T Edward

This should be a breeze for the Lions. They are as short as [1.40]. If - and it's a massive if - they were to have a wobble we'd still be backing them at [1.60].

Castries Mindoo v Fort North Raiders

Tuesday 30 June 19:30

TV: live on Dream 11 Fan App/YouTube

Mindoo could be taken on

Castries can take a big step towards the semi-finals with a win here. Currently in fourth position with a game in hand on Clay Pots, who have lost their last two, they can open up clear water.

They are, however, something of an unknown quantity. They have duffed up the Leatherbacks and Bay Royals, as you would expect, but were outclassed by Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. Their performance in this game will tell us a lot about their credentials.

Probable Castries Mindoo XI S Naitrim, G Prospere, K Lesporis, Aleyn Prospere, A Auguste, J James, J Eugene, K Arnold, Alvin Prospere, D John, E Elibox

Raiders are in exactly the same position in terms of working out how good they are. They, too, have beaten the Leatherbacks and Royals and been outclassed by the Blasters.

They appear to struggle for batting power and have struggled to decide on an opening pair for that all-important fast start. They also have issues with discipline in the field given what Kimani Melius did to them for the Blasters.

Probable Raiders XI: A Prince, J Isdore, J Peter, C Johnny, S Paul, J Harding, T Gifford, D Naitrim, A Albertson, E Sextius

We're not surprised Mindoo are the jollies at [1.64]. But we're not sure the gulf should be as big considering the toss is key. If Raiders were to get the chance to post a target a trade is within our grasp.

Bat first

Here are the first-innings scores so far at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium (1-2 denote match won by side batting first or second): 110-1/83-2/100-2/119-1/82-2/75-2/93-1/93-1/173-1/85-1/82-2/103-1/101-1/82-2/166-1/129-1/152-1/90-2. That is an average of 106. It is seven wins from 18 for the chaser.

It remains important to bat first and allow wearing tracks and scoreboard pressure to do the rest. Previously T10 sides have struggled to know what a decent score is. Not in these Caribbean pop-up leagues. Nine an over is the target and only Suplhir (three times now) have failed to defend nine or more.

In the Vincy Premier League, where all matches were played at the same venue, there was a similar bias for the side batting first. Previously in T10 history, first-innings scores of 100 are enough 60% of the time and more than 110 returns a winner 80% of the time. So far those figures are 90% and 100%.

The last ten first-innings T20 scores at the DSCS (1-2 denote match won by side bat-ting first or second) read: 103-2/185-1/165-2/172-1/160-2/109-1/115-2/185-1.

