St Lucia T10 Blast Day Six Tips: Sammy and Charles missing for Lions?

Mabouya Constrictors v South Castries Lions

Sunday 28 June 17:30

TV: live on Dream 11 Fan App/YouTube

Lions lost their bite?

The Constrictors are two defeats from three after going down against the Clay Pots on Saturday. They should take heart, though, because it was a close-run thing.

The ten-run margin of defeat was not befitting the Pots, who were skinny favourites. At the break, they looked in troubled after putting only 85 on the board. Alas, Constrictors batting wobbled and despite hitting from Zach Edwards and Denzel James, they came up short.

Probable Constrictors XI O Changoo, C Polius, M Shoulette, Z Edmund, D James, R Smith, W Hippolyte, C Ange, D Rampaul, L Modeste, S Severin

South Castries Lions, the champions-in-waiting, have played only once. But they looked like anything but the best side in the tournament as they squeezed past the Repos by just four runs.

Closer inspection reveals that neither Daren Sammy nor Johnson Charles, the two superstars who give them a bizarre bias over the other teams given the draft system, did not play. And they are unlikely to feature in this match. Both withdrew from the squad because of a row over money.

Possible Lions XI K Charlemagne, A Antoine, T Simon, C Callendar, K Charles, X Gabriel, M Monrose, A Joseph, N Leo, D Baptise, T Edward

The Lions are [1.64] for this one but we see no justification for those odds considering the probable loss of Sammy and Charles. Batting first, the Constrictors should be a wager at around [1.95].

Central Castries Mindoo v Laborie Bay Royals

Sunday 28 June 19.30

TV: live on Dream 11 Fan App/YouTube

Central to hit back

Central thrashed Leatherbacks - as every team is likely to do. But they then lost to the Blasters - as every team is likely to do considering the Lions fiasco.

Stephen Naistrim and Keddy Lesporis are key with the willow while look out for 16-year-old batting whiz Ackeem Auguste. The bowling line-up looks decent considering they did restrict Blasters' formidable batting attack.

Central Castries XI S Naistrim, G Prospere, K Lesporis, Alleyne Prospere, A Auguste, J Eugene, J James, K Elibox, Alvin Prospere, J John, K Arnold.

The Bay Royals are expected to be whipping boys alongside the Leatherbacks. They have played only once and their stodgy batting was exposed against a previously leaky Forth North Raiders bowling attack. They could muster only 82.

Probable Royals XI N Andrew, S George, M Sammy, A Edward, D Anthony, DJ Pierre, R Moses, Z Edwin, T Peter, M Francois, T Theodore, .

Central Castries are [1.59] with Royals out at [2.24]. That should get slightly bigger as the market matures. Castries really should dominate if they get the chance to bat first.

Bat first

The Daren Sammy Stadium rewards those with big bats because of short boundaries. But some sides do not have the same power levels so we are getting a mix of first-dig scores. Here are the first-innings scores so far (1-2 denote match won by side batting first or second): 173-1/85-1/82-2/103-1/101-1/82-2/166-1/129-1/152-1/90-2. It is three wins from ten for the chaser.

We expect that bias to continue. It's close to 200 overs now bowled at the venue so wickets are getting slower and lower. This reverses the previous bias in T10 which saw the chaser dominate because it was not clear what a good score was. Teams should be aware that nine an over should be enough.

In the Vincy Premier League, where all matches were played at the same venue, there was a bias for the side batting first. Previously in T10 history, first-innings scores of 100 are enough 60% of the time and more than 110 returns a winner 80% of the time. Those numbers may increase here.

The last ten first-innings T20 scores at the DSCS (1-2 denote match won by side bat-ting first or second) read: 103-2/185-1/165-2/172-1/160-2/109-1/115-2/185-1.

