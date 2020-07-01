St Lucia T10 Blast Day Nine Tips: Pots can make Lions sweat

Choiseul Clay Pots v South Castries Lions

Wednesday 30 June 17:30

TV: live on Dream 11 Fan App/YouTube

Blasters the team to beat

The Clay Pots lost their 100% record with a surprise defeat by Mon Repos Stars last time out but they will hope to bounce back here against a Lions side who are not quite the fearsome prospect they seemed before a ball was bowled.

The Pots batting had the life squeezed out of it by the Stars as they posted just 75. They're going to have to rectify that with openers Jason Smith and Jason Henry cutting loose.

Probable Clay Pots J Simon (wkt), J Henry, A Alexander, V Smith, C St Rose, C Richardson, V St Ange, A Simon, S Theopan, B Bess, S Laffeuile

The Lions received a significant boost when Johnson Charles made his debut in their last outing. His 39 from 21 balls got them over the magical nine-an-over mark against the Constrictors.

Charles had been absent because of a row over money. The same dispute keeps Daren Sammy out of the team. It brings the Lions much closer to the pack having previously been considered the standout team.

Probable Lions XI: J Charles, A Antoine, T Simon, C Callendar, K Charles, X Gabriel, M Monrose, A Joseph, N Leo, D Baptise, T Edward

The Pots are [2.46] with Lions [1.64]. That gulf cannot be justified on toss bias or ability. If the Pots get to bat first we would expect them to come favourites.

Leatherbacks v Bay Royals

Tuesday 30 June 19.30

TV: live on Dream 11 Fan App/YouTube

Royals right jollies

The Leatherbacks have lost all three matches so far - and by whopping margins of 50 runs, 96 runs and eight wickets. They must have been struggling to find a car park space when the draft started.

Batting is the problem. They are struggling for fast runs and are yet to bust 8.2 an over in any of their innings. Don't forget their bizarre chase against Central Castries when they managed 79 for one going after 130.

Leatherbacks squad: A Linus, A Steven, C Jevon, T Caleb, A Kissinger, P Tristan, A Zayee, J Alex, H Quaine, E Devon, W Nehemiah, W Isiah, E Graig

Royals have also lost their first three but they gave the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters a good game on Tuesday. The margin of defeat was only 16 runs and they made a good fist of going after 119.

Probable Royals XI S George, D Anthony, R Moses, U George, A Edward, Z Edwin, N Andrew, M Sammy, T Peter, T Theodore, M Francois

The Royals are [1.71] favourites. Frustratingly, that looks about right. We were hoping the market might make this a choice affair but it is wise to the fact the Royals bowling is capable of early wickets. If they bat first, they should get some points on the board.

Bat first

Here are the first-innings scores so far at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium (1-2 denote match won by side batting first or second): 100-2/119-1/82-2/75-2/93-1/93-1/173-1/85-1/82-2/103-1/101-1/82-2/166-1/129-1/152-1/90-2.

That is an average of 107. It is six wins from 16 for the chaser.

We expect that strong bias to continue, despite two wins for the chaser on the same day. Remember, the running overs tally is more than 300 at the same venue. Scoreboard pressure is still absolutely key. Only twice has a side failed to win defending nine an over or more (both Suplhir) so the side batting first can afford to be careful.

In the Vincy Premier League, where all matches were played at the same venue, there was a bias for the side batting first. Previously in T10 history, first-innings scores of 100 are enough 60% of the time and more than 110 returns a winner 80% of the time. We expect those percentages to be higher come finals day.

The last ten first-innings T20 scores at the DSCS (1-2 denote match won by side bat-ting first or second) read: 103-2/185-1/165-2/172-1/160-2/109-1/115-2/185-1.

