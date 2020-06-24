Sri Lanka PDCT10 Preview: Stars look to have early edge
What is it?
The T10 league is designed to fill the gap in the Sri Lankan cricket calendar caused by India's withdrawal from a limited-overs tour due last week to the pandemic and the financial hole left by England's abandoned tour in March. So far, Sri Lanka have reported fewer than 2,000 cases.
The competition has been organised in conjunction with Sports Tiger, a streaming service, although there has been some confusion with the Sri Lankan Cricket Board tweeting that they had not authorised it. Each match will be live on the Sports Tiger app.
Established Sri Lanka internationals that have signed up include: Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunaratne, Dhammika Prasad, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedra, Thilan Thushara and Ishara Amerasinghe.
Mendis is pencilled in for the Hurricane Blasters while Gunaratne, a firestarter for Sri Lanka in the shortest format, is in the Spartans Heroes squad.
How it works
There are eight teams, all with predictably unimaginative nicknames. The Hurricane Blasters, Spartan Heroes, Power Gladiators, Chillow Warriors, Puttlam Stars, Global Riders, Royal Lions and Giant Legends.
These will be divided into two groups, with each team playing a total of nine group games and, rather confusingly, one match against a team from the other group. More reassuring is the system for the group winners progressing to a qualifier (IPL-style) with the loser of that meeting the winner of the eliminator (played between the second-best teams in each pool). The final will be on Monday July 6.
The Pool A matches begin on Thursday. Pool B matches begin on Tuesday. This is why only squads for the Pool A teams have been announced in full. It is early days but Puttlum Stars, team of the host district, will expect to go close considering they boast Chamara Silva and Nuwan Kulasekera.
Pool A
Spartan Heroes
Captain Lahiru Geethanjana
Squad Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Geethananjana, Chath Senanayaka, Sandeepa Sewanda, Shenuka Sewanda, Shunuka Kalam, Kasun Weeranga, Milana Priyasad, Suranga Jayamaha, Chaminda Senarathna, Laxamn Kathulada, Rasika Sampath, Gishan Dushmantha, Asmitha Iddamalagoda, Chamoudya Induwara, Randima Indarathna, Eranda Sahaspriya, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Indika Madhushan, Sachintha Sandeepa
Puttlum Stars
Captain Shanaka Lakruwan
Squad Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekera, Kalana Perera, WSL Soysa, Kamil Mishara, Jiran Jayasundara, MBND Fernando, UHCC Jayathila, SADL Dilshan, CP Nappalperuma, Sudara Rashmika, KK ravindu, Udana Rajanayaka, AP Wanasinghe, WHL de Silva
Chillow Warriors
Captain Amith Udara
Squad Ayesh Nelson, Chath Sandalekum, Mahesh Hasan, Jeewaka Hashan, Thasheen Chaminda, Sachintha Tahiraja, Mohomed Riskhan, Thilina Dinesh, Thenuka Randilu, Anjana Karunaratne, Pasidu Kodagoda, Geeth Kavinda, Kawinda Chandima, Upali Nawarathne, Sachithara Senanayake
Royal Lions
Captain Sanka Purna
Squad Chamara Kapugedera, Dushan Guruge, Sanka Purna, Meewan Fernando, Amantha Perera, Deeraka Ranatunga, Malith Madurusinghe, Naveen Nirmal, Dishan Shaminda, Srimath, Awantha mdushan, Aveeshka Keshan, Kevin perera, Shavindu Heshan, Ravindu Sudarshana
Pool B
Global Riders
Captain Sandun Kumara
Squad TBC
Hurricane Blasters
Captain Channa Rathnayake
Squad Ajantha Mendis, rest TBC
Power Gladiators
Captain Suleka Kasun
Squad Dhammika Prasaad, rest TBC
Giant Legends
Captain Prasad Dissanayake
Squad Ishara Amerasinghe, rest TBC
Where are the matches played?
All games will be played at the Samadhi Cricket Ground in Anuradhapura, a world heritage site. As the tournament progresses we would expect chasing to become tougher, as we saw in the recent Vincy Premier League T10. This bucked the trend for previous T10 tournament which has been heavily bias towards the side batting second.
