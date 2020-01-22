New Zealand v India First T20 Betting: Kohli and Co could be blinded by the lights

New Zealand v India

Thursday 23 January 06.50

TV: live on Sky Sports

Kiwis depleted

New Zealand struggle in T20. It is always a surprising realisation because in the helter-skelter format the gap between teams is supposed to be reduced. But only if you subscribe to the view the Kiwis are on the wrong side of the gap. Is they who are getting squeezed.

Ranked sixth in the world (they are third in both Test and ODI ratings), New Zealand have won three of their last eight series. Luckily, one of those was against India, at home, last year. They beat an India outfit minus Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli 2-1.

It is the Kiwis' turn to be depleted. Trent Boult, the difference in that series, and Lockie Ferguson are absent. Tim Southee leads the bowling group and there is a recall for Hamish Bennett. Benett is quick and did Kohli for pace back in an ODI in 2014. Injuries have ruined his career, though. He goes head-to-head with Blair Tickner for a spot.

Possible XI: Guptill, Munro, Seifert, Williamson, De Grandhomme, Taylor, Mitchell, Santner, Southee, Sodhi, Tickner

Dhawan misses out

India have been a dealt a blow by the loss of Shikhar Dhawan to injury. Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw have been called up as replacements.

The tourists are unlikely to fret. It gives them the opportunity to pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the coming force, as openers with Kohi slotting in at No 3. There is still no Hardik Pandya so they remain a little unbalanced.

Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravi Jadeja and Washinton Sundar are in competition for the No 6 and No 7 slots. But they are strong with the ball. Bumrah is available and in his absence Shardul Thakar and Navdeep Saini have put their hands up. Spin pair Kuldeep Yadav and Yuz Chahal have been pricey over the last 12 months and it is possible Sundar might break them up.

Possible XI: Sharma, Rahul, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Pandey, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Thakar, Bumrah, Saini.

Ready for runs

Eden Park is a venue which has been full of runs. Four times in 19 T20 internationals 200 has been busted. But 160 has been busted only 52% of the time. The last five first-innings scores (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 146-t/158-2/179-1/150-1/243-2. New Zealand and England tied in November. The Kiwis failed to defend 243 against Australia in 2018.

Kiwis can defend

New Zealand are [2.50] and India are [1.63]. It is safe to say that the hosts are value, so long as the toss goes their way.

Under lights at Eden park, chasing has proved more than tricky. Six of the seven floodlit games that have produced results have been won by the team defending a target.

India, then, are a stinker of a bet pre-toss. But if they were to bat first and had a little wobble, drifting to the [1.70] region, they are a play, not least because of the impact of Bumrah under lights as discussed on Cricket...Only Bettor below.

Seifert catches eye

Kohli pips Sharma for favourite status for top India runscorer. Sportsbook go 12/5 and 5/2 respectively. Rahul, who will surely open, is 7/2. It is unlikely that he will be going off as big as that consistently this year as we expect him to make a big impact.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill are poor value as front two at 11/4 and 3/1 respectively. Tim Seifert, who took 139 runs off India in that previous series at a strike rate in the 170s, and Colin de Grandhomme are the interesting prices at 5s and 7s respectively. Both could bat as high as No 3.

For top India bowler, Kuldeep Yadav has potential at 7/2 and there's no evidence Jasprit Bumrah should be as short as 5/2, unless he was bowling under lights.