Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: Latest betting strategies and tips for wide open IPL 2025

It's been another exciting week in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so listen to the latest episode of Cricket...Only Bettor podcast as our experts discuss the action and the latest movements in the Betfair markets.

In this week's episode, Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Richard Mann and Paul Krishnamurty have the IPL betting angles and all the stats, trends and best bets for three games.

The tournament continues to confound expectations and Paul has been burned by the Sunrisers again. That said, Paul landed two best bets from last week's episode so find out what he is backing this week.

Ed gets things underway with a look at the latest IPL trends.

The favourites are getting beaten, Ed explains. It is 14 straight wins for IPL odds-against teams on the Betfair Exchange (at the time of writing on Tuesday 8 April). That's making it a difficult tournament, with plenty of surprises.

The IPL 2025 is unbelievably wide open, according to our expects and the Betfair Exchange outright winner market where Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5.39/2 are favourites and Delhi Capitals 6.611/2 are not far behind.

Meanwhile, will Jasprit Bumrah rescue Mumbai Indians? It is a big week for the five-time champions says Richard.

Are Sunrisers Hyderabad still in it or is it too late for them to save their campaign? Paul answers.

Listen to the podcast for previews of three of this week's matches and get our experts' best bets.

